Optical Engineer for Afocal Systems
2026-03-06
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will work in an advanced optics product development environment focused on afocal optical systems, bespoke optical components, sights, and related subsystems. The role combines optical design, simulation, specification work, prototyping, and verification.
This assignment suits someone who enjoys taking technical concepts from analysis to tested solutions while collaborating closely with development teams.
Job DescriptionDesign optical components, sights, and optical subsystems for advanced products.
Use ray tracing and optical modeling tools to develop and refine optical designs.
Define technical specifications and testing methods for optical solutions.
Develop prototypes and validate performance through structured testing.
Assess image quality and perform tolerance analyses to support robust serial development.
Collaborate with development teams and take part in technical discussions and demonstrations with suppliers and customers.
RequirementsDegree in applied physics, optical engineering, or a related field.
4 to 8 years of hands-on experience in the design and serial development of optical systems.
Strong understanding of lens design, aberration theory, MTF/PSF, image quality assessment, and proven ability to conduct tolerance analyses.
Proficiency in optical modeling software such as Zemax or CODE V.
Experience designing testing methodologies and prototypes for optical components.
Ability to translate technical concepts into practical solutions in collaboration with development teams.
Willingness to travel and engage with suppliers and customers worldwide.
Nice to haveExperience designing lenses for diamond turning, lens molding, or freeform optical surfaces.
Experience with diffractive optics, optical coatings, or non-visible light sensing technologies.
Familiarity with relevant ISO standards.
Hands-on laboratory experience with lasers and assembly of optical systems.
Experience with optical tolerance analysis covering mechanical positional tolerances and lens manufacturing tolerances.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
