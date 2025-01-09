Operative Purchaser
2025-01-09
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Are you a communicative, thorough and driven team player with experience from supply or sourcing? Then you are just what we are looking for to strengthen our growing Procurement organization. We can offer you an exciting and challenging position as an Operative Purchaser within one of our eight category teams. The category has the entire responsibility for procurement across Saab Surveillance's four sites in Gothenburg, Huskvarna, Järfälla and Arboga. The category teams each consists of one Category Procurement Manager and - Strategic and Operative purchasers. The teams consist of 10-15 persons located on the different sites.
As an operative purchaser, you have the responsibility to ensure delivery of essentially planned needs to our production, which is characterized by a large project focus. You will be part of a team that purchases material for both prototypes and smaller series production of technically complex solutions. This places great demands on quality, flexibility, teamwork and rapid action by both suppliers and buyers. Your most important interfaces, except of course the suppliers, will be planning and several different Project Offices.
Your ongoing tasks will mainly be as follows:
* Purchase of materials and services based on planned needs
* Ordering and delivery monitoring
* Obtain a cost estimate
* Ongoing feedback to customer managers and managing supplier follow-up
* Flow Optimization
Your profile
We believe that you have a background of working within supply or sourcing, preferably as an operative purchaser. You should enjoy a high pulse in a production environment and have a good understanding of what factors govern purchasing in the Supply Chain. You should also be able to independently drive to ensure good delivery precision.
In order to succeed and thrive with us, we also believe that you are a prestigious and solution-oriented person who can art to act in the present while maintaining focus on the goal image. You need to be responsible, proactive and have a positive attitude.
Since Saab Surveillance in going through a big organization change, you need to be able to be dynamic in the sense to make correct balances even when all instructions and interfaces are not completely clear.
We are looking forward to hear from you!
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Read about our values here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees. Ersättning
