Operations Planner-C
2023-10-07
We are now looking for an Operations Planner-C in Landskrona.
Description:
Generate constrained engineering and production plan, material plan and Work In Progress (WIP) inventory rationalization in order to improve service levels and optimize working capital. Assembles and analyses all data pertinent to creating a constrained engineering (for Engineered-To-Order businesses) and production plan, uses rough-cut and detail capacity planning and links it to the demand plan.Obtains sign-off from Engineering and Production Managers and inputs it to the Integrated Business Planning process.
• Production planning of work elements in our workshop such as welding, mechanical assembly, electrical assembly, testing and packaging with regard to production resources such as personnel, materials and assembly areas.
• Maintaining good communication with production managers and project managers with regard to re-planning and possible delays of projects in production.
• Monitoring the time spent in production and correcting plans for different work steps.
You have previous experience and knowledge of;
Experience with planning in SAP.
• Production planning in the engineering industry.
• Areas such as assembly, workshop work and production methods.
• You are sociable and easy to express yourself in speech and writing.
• You are fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English.
You enjoy working with colleagues in your own and other departments such as marketing and production.
