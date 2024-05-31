Operations Manager
Sandvik AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Hedemora
, Sandviken
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you driven and tech savvy with the ambition to exceed customer expectations? Perfect! At Sandvik Group IT we're now looking for an Operations Manager to play a crucial role within the Productivity Platforms & Advisory team - we help our business to fully utilize the Microsoft Power Platform.
We offer you a global arena where you get to interact with brilliant minds daily - the perfect place for development, both personally and professionally. We're eager to meet you!
About your job
In this position, you're responsible for maintaining and elevating the operations for our platforms - this includes handling incidents and requests, overseeing the integration process and handling service offerings with focus on platform advisory and platform capacity. To promote a structured, proactive and efficient environment, you capture needs and ideas for product improvement, automate and refine delivery flows, and bolster operational capabilities. Management and follow-up of our operational supplier is an important part of your job. The advisory part of your job consists of three areas; Platform Capacity, Integrations and Advisory - and you take responsibility for coordinating and leading the work within the area. A key part to ensure that we meet business expectations!
Your base is either in Sandviken or Stockholm. We embrace a hybrid work model where you can combine office work with remote work. Regular travel to Sandviken is required if you're stationed in Stockholm, as your management team and some team members are based there.
Your character
We're looking for someone with proven experience in operations within a technology-driven environment. You also have a track record of managing and improving delivery flows combined with a solid history of successful stakeholder and supplier management. Your knowledge is backed by a relevant education within the area, or equivalent experience gained from work. Acting in a truly global organization calls for excellent communication skills in English. Knowledge in Swedish is a plus. Also needed:
Knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform and Power BI/Fabric.
Experience in agile work fundamentals, frameworks, methods and practices.
A background in project management or a related certification is a plus.
IT service management frameworks, such as ITIL, and experience with continuous improvement practices (Lean or Six Sigma) is beneficial.
You're exceptionally structured, bringing an organized approach to complex tasks and workflow. With your strong stakeholder management skills, you interact with all kinds of contacts with ease - ensuring the information needed reaches the right person. Being a true team player, communicator and collaborator, you build strong relationships and help the product team towards achieving operational excellence!
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Jon Dahlgren, recruiting manager, jon.dahlgren@sandvik.com
.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
How to apply
We have an ongoing process for this recruitment and ask you to send your application as soon as possible and no later than June 16, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0067386.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Storviltsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gasverket Stockholm Jobbnummer
8721222