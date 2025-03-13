Operations Manager - Global Crew Hosting
We are looking for an Operations Manager - Global Crew Hosting working in our Sweden (Gothenburg) Location.
The Boeing subsidiary Jeppesen is one of the largest software development companies in Digital Aviation. We develop optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We focus on innovation and continuous improvement to bring more value to our clients, and explore emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics. The Crew Portfolio is based in Sweden, Gothenburg. You will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with fascinating solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented and creative colleagues who are dedicated to our customers. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 IT professionals from more than 30 different nations, as part of a global organization where you collaborate with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
The Global Crew Hosting team consists of 25 IT Infrastructure experts (globally). The team is today serving about 45 airline customers. We are supporting all our customers 24x7 with a Follow-the-Sun support model on weekdays and periodically on-call rosters during the weekend. Travel to team locations is required up to 20% your time, with some hybrid working options available. We are looking for a motivated and ambitious individual with very strong leadership potential, combined with knowledge of operations strategies, people-motivation skills and the ability and desire to drive operational excellence on a day-to-day basis.
This is an opportunity for you to work in an international environment with a global team of like-minded infrastructure experts in a cutting-edge expanding Software Company. The Global Crew Hosting department comprises of the Architect & Cyber Defensive team, Deployment team and Operations team. As a Manager Operations you will be leading the Operations team and Operations business. The Operations team operate from five different locations: Gothenburg (SE), Montreal (CA), New York (US), Englewood (US) and Singapore. Our team is providing Platform as a Service (PaaS) for airlines that are using our Crew and Network & Operations optimization solutions.
We are looking for an Operations Manager who will be responsible for the Global Crew Hosting Operations team, and drives processes to achieve consistent delivery of PaaS value to our customers. You are expected to motivate and develop your team, to manage processes, operation strategies and have a desire and ability to learn the fundamentals of IT infrastructure/Cloud hosting environments combined with our optimization solutions. This position will be responsible for managing day-to-day business of Operations and ensuring that the Global Crew Hosting Operations team is put in the most successful position. You will be reporting to the Manager Crew Hosting & Deployment Solutions and working Hybrid (virtual/office) is possible. You will be joining one of the largest companies in the world which means access to a wide range of products, technologies, training and benefits. You will work with colleagues and customers from all over the globe in an expanding and demanding business. You get the opportunity to work with the biggest airlines in the world and help them with their Crew and Network & Operations production systems.
Role and Responsibilities:
As an Operations Manager of Global Crew Hosting you will spend a significant part of your time in the following areas:
Work close with employees of the Global Crew Hosting Operations team, responsible for maintenance and support of Crew & Network Operations Hosted Production, Test and DR Environments
Guide and support the Operations team on adoption and execution of processes and standards
Resource planning and task distribution
Develop and track KPIs regarding Operations
Provide input to the sales process regarding cost/revenue of operations
Drive growth & development, motivation and employee satisfaction
Establish and improve team collaboration culture within and across the Hosting teams and departments
Line Management tasks (1:1 with employees, performance evaluation, administration)
Revise and track SLA/SLO
Participate in Customer escalation meetings
Participate in relevant Stakeholder meetings, convey and guard the Global Crew Hosting operations strategy
Identify and manage risks of Operations
Coordinate with the Architect/CDC and Deployment team
Organize & Host Alignment Meetings
Assist in talent recruitment and onboarding
Take ownership of and drive the Change Management Approval process
Basic Qualifications:
10 or more years of work experience, of which 5+ years in Aviation-IT/Aviation Software industry
3 or more years of experience as a Team Lead or (Project) Manager position
Other required attributes:
Understanding of Operations
Strong organizational and people skills
Excellent communication skills, written and spoken. Fluent in English
Ability to perform under high pressure
Takes initiative and has good presentation skills
The successful candidate will also demonstrate some of the following:
Knowledge of Boeing/Jeppesen Crew & Network Operations solutions, applications and dependencies
Knowledge of Crew Hosted Environments
Technical knowledge of Networking/Infrastructure/Virtualization
Jira, Primavera Reports
Project Management
Procurement processes
Experience in Leading Change (Change Management)
Demonstrates high level of Seek, Speak and Listen skills
Relocation: Relocation assistance is not a negotiable benefit for this position. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
