Operations Engineering Manager
2025-02-18
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Lead and Develop Our Operations Engineering Team!
Are you a skilled leader with a strong technical background who thrives in an environment where strategy meets hands-on execution? We are seeking an Operation Engineering Manager to lead and develop our team within the Engineering Department at NKT High Voltage Cables. In this role, you will ensure the department operates efficiently , side by side with FEED-, Tender- and Project Engineering. As in integral function in Engineering supporting studies, tenders and projects with the right competencies and resources.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Leading and managing the daily operations of the Operation Engineering department to ensure smooth Tender and Project execution.
* Setting and implementing strategic goals that drive continuous improvement in alignment with NKT's overall objectives.
* Onboarding and development of the Project Engineers in your department.
* Participating in development projects that enhance our technical capabilities and service offerings.
* Managing budgets for personnel and operational expenses to support department objectives.
* Providing on-call technical support to other departments as needed, ensuring expertise is available when required.
A key aspect of your position will be balancing immediate operational tasks with long-term development initiatives, focusing on resource planning and team development to meet current and future needs. To excel in this role, you should be a proactive and structured leader who enjoys a dynamic work environment. You will need strong skills in collaboration, problem-solving, and strategic planning.
Your qualifications should include:
* BSc or MSc degree, preferably in Engineering, or equivalent work experience.
* Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish is preferred.
* Proven leadership or other relevant experience for the role.
Join Our Growth and Advance Your Career
At NKT, we believe that diversity and collaboration drive innovation and success. As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to lead a growing department and contribute to the future of high-voltage cable solutions. If you are ready for an exciting leadership role where you can make a real impact, we invite you to join us!
Are you ready to be part of something bigger? Join us and make a real impact!
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below, at latest 9th of March.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Magnus Röstlund, magnus.rostlund@nkt.com
, Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail and that we will only consider candidates already residing in Sweden.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 72 216 41 95
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
