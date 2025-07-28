Operations Director - White Wolf
2025-07-28
As Operations Director at White Wolf, you will be the strategic force aligning creative ambition with operational excellence. You will lead global publishing operations and evolve our tools and systems to support a dynamic creative environment. Your leadership will ensure the timely delivery of high-quality products across both print and digital lines while introducing scalable, innovative processes.
Key Responsibilities
Oversee global operations, vendor management, and production strategy
Implement workflow systems, tools, and automation to improve delivery
Support cross-functional project execution and portfolio resource planning
Drive strategic planning as part of the Leadership Team
Requirements
7+ years in game development or publishing operations
Proven expertise in scalable systems, vendor relationships, and global logistics
Strong communication and leadership skills
Experience with digital platforms and internal knowledge systems
Fluent in English
Nice to Have
Experience in tabletop publishing and hobby gaming supply chain
Familiarity with virtual tabletops, crowdsourcing platforms, and EU compliance
Knowledge of World of Darkness games and community
Work Culture At Paradox Interactive, we pride ourselves on a culture that values creativity, inclusion, and mutual respect. We believe in creating a supportive environment where everyone feels empowered to contribute to our shared vision. We offer flexible working conditions, a healthy work-life balance, and opportunities for professional growth within an international team passionate about games and storytelling.
Practical Information
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: EVP, White Wolf
Location: Stockholm (Visa sponsorship available)
