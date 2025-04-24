Operations Coordinator Help Us Power the Future!
Fever Energy AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fever Energy AB i Stockholm
At Fever, we're shaking up the energy industry with cutting-edge tech. Our mission? Smarter, more efficient power grids.
The Role
We need a proactive problem-solver to test, onboard, and monitor energy assets. No deep tech experience? No problem. If you're detail-oriented, customer-focused, and eager to learn, you'll thrive here.
What You'll Do
Engage with our customers to onboard battery, solar and EV charger asset pools and give them the best possible experience of working with Fever
Support with testing & qualification of new assets
Troubleshoot issues & keep customers in the loop
Improve & automate workflows to scale operations
What You Bring
We think you have a strong educational background, combined maybe with a few years in a startup (or from starting your own thing!). You'll have excellent communication skills and demonstrated experience of being a doer and a problem-solver. When something is left in your hands, you'll make sure it gets done.
A mission-driven approach and a sense of humour doesn't hurt either.
A sharp eye for detail & a hands-on attitude
Drive to solve problems & keep things running smoothly
Curiosity & persistence in tackling challenges
Customer-first mindset
Bonus Points
Experience in testing, troubleshooting, or energy-related work
Engineering background (but not a must!)
Why Fever?
We believe attitude beats experience-if you're keen to learn, we'll support your growth. Ready to be part of the energy revolution? Apply now!
Location: Stockholm, Sweden - in office Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-24
E-post: employment@fever.energy Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fever Energy AB
(org.nr 559397-9650) Jobbnummer
9303523