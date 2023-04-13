Operational Purchaser
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We are looking for an Operational Purchaser to join the client's skilled and dedicated team.
Assignment
As an Operational Purchaser/Buyer you will play a vital role to secure material availability and improve performance from the client's global supplier base to their factory in Västerås.
Your main tasks are to:
• Lead the daily cooperation, relation building & material follow-up with suppliers.
• Track material deliveries from suppliers to ensure material availability and identify, manage and prevent short- and long-term shortages.
• Communicate closely with production planning and sales to align material availability with production and customer demand.
• Work with the supplier base and category team to secure capacity and flexibility to meet forecasted market and production demand.
• Monitor supplier performance & KPIs. Collaborate with suppliers and category teams to obtain the best possible performance in terms of supplier on-time delivery, lead time, and flexibility.
• Develop and lead action plans together with supplier and category teams to recover and improve supplier performance and material availability.
• Manage and develop inventory strategies to optimize the balance between material availability, flexibility and inventory turnover.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• At least 3 years of work experience in procurement/supply chain / material planning or related fields. Preferably from the manufacturing industry
• Degree in Engineering, Economics, logistics or equivalent work experience
• Good communication and presentation skills in both Swedish and English
• Proficiency with MS Office and Excel.
• Experience in SAP MM Module is a strong advantage.
Personality
To be successful in the role you are:
• A driven person with strong analytical skills and a result-oriented approach to solving problems and delivering on target.
• Team player with collaborative skills and ready to work in an international business environment
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Take initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period: 15 May 2023 - 31 Dec 2023
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Västerås
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 2
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
