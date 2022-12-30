Operational Purchaser
ValueOne is looking for an Operational Purchaser for a twelve months consultant assignment with the possibility of extension to a manufacturing company in Västerås. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Generous health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Operational Purchaser you will play a vital role to secure material availability and improve supplier performance.The assignment means that you will be leading the daily cooperation, relationship building & material follow up with suppliers. You will collaborate with stakeholders, such as Production Planning, Sales and Category Management.
Main tasks:
Ensure material availability and prevent short- and long-term shortages.
Identify and implement cost reductions within the material flow.
Track material deliveries and be the first point of supplier contact.
Manage and co-develop inventory processes and procedures.
Experience and competencies
The person we are looking for should have previous experience from working with procurement, supply chain, material planning or related fields. It is advantageous to have experience from the manufacturing industry. We prefer you to have a degree in Engineering, Economics or Logistics (or equivalent).
To succeed in the role, you need to be a driven person with strong analytical skills. Also, good communication and presentation skills is a prerequisite for the role. You have a result-oriented approach to solving problems and delivering to target. You are proficient in MS Office and Excel. Experience in SAP MM module is a strong advantage. We expect you to have good communication and presentation skills in both Swedish and English.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Please apply through our webpage at: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/
Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
