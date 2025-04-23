Operational Manager within identity and access management
2025-04-23
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
Identity and Access management are one of the most important security perimeters an organization needs. We are looking for our next IAM operational manager, to be part of our IAM program. In this position, you will hold the roles as IAM process manager and IAM System owner. In these roles you will make sure the compliance and awareness are on point and that the IAM process follows the set guidelines and procedures, execute and validate priorities and be the decision gate for changes in IAM operations. The work covers both internal IAM for employees as well as External IAM, Brokering and Integration between Swedish Healthcare and our products
You will be reporting to the head of IT in Cambio, and be a part of our IAM program, consisting of architects, technical engineers and our group security team.
Cambio is a company with employees from many countries, with many cultural backgrounds and creeds. We think that you share our belief that this diversity is a key building block in creating successful teams. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.
About you
We are looking for someone who is curious and eager to understand how we work with our IAM solutions within the organization. You are structured, accustomed to working with process flows, and have a strong networking ability. You are also keen on ensuring that we document plans, decisions, and information packs. You like to navigate and finding the best way to meet expectations and requirements, and building your own virtual team.
In this position you will be expected to:
Plan, coordinate and lead the operations of our IAM systems
To make the users experience a smooth ride when it comes to using IAM, by establishing training, support and a sustainable life cycle management plan.
Collaborate with the needed teams and forming working areas.
And maybe most important - making sure our process is compliant with laws, regulations and policies from external parties and our internal policies.
Requirements
2-5 years' experience working with access management system, lifecycle management and operations.
Good technical understanding including experience with identity and access management solutions.
Familiarity with best practices and compliance standards.
Experience from working within larger organizations.
Good understanding of ITIL.
Process Optimization skills: Drive automation and integration.
Collaboration & networking genes - to work with different stakeholders to align IAM with business needs.
Strong communication skills and proficiency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
It's a bonus if you
Have worked with IAM solutions in larger companies and have experience in the e-health sector.
Have security experience and training/certificates
Have experience as a system owner and process management
Place of employment: Linköping or Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: The employee in this position will have access to sensitive data, necessitating background checks on the final candidate. We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
