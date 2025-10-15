Operation Test Lead
2025-10-15
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: Our client is running a Transformation Program within the B2B (Leasing & Factoring) area. The program is organized through a matrix organization with cross-functional workstreams that will support the Program Initiatives with transformation skills and knowledge as well as ensuring a streamlined delivery process and a streamlined common platform throughout the program. The program is working in a hybrid development model which is based on some agile principles and methods together with the program planning, governance and structure. Within the Quality Assurance workstream we are seeking to strengthen the test lead and testing capabilities within the program.
Key Responsibilities:
Test planning: Develop, test plans and schedule for testing activities.
Test design: Identify test cases based on requirements and use cases.
Test execution: Perform manual testing, support other testers.
Defect management: Report, follow up and prioritize defects together, both internally and with external vendors and other 3rd parties.
Coordination: Lead and coordinate test resources, both internal and external.
Communication: Report test status, risks and quality assessments to overall test lead and other stakeholders.
Tool management: Work with test tools for documentation, tracking and automation.
Quality assurance: Ensure that testing activities comply with established processes and standards.
Requirements:
Experience of test management in IT projects.
Good understanding of testing methodology (e.g. ISTQB).
Practical experience of testing, manual and understands test automation.
Ability to analyze requirements and translate them into test cases.
Experience of testing tools such as Jira, XRay, Postman or similar.
Good communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to work in a structured and independent manner.
Meticulous and quality-conscious.
Proactive and solution oriented.
Flexible and adaptable to change.
Strong analytical skills.
People skills
Swedish and English speaking and writing
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
