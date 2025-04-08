Open Apply - Tester
What We Offer:
• A good working environment that promotes collaboration and innovation
• A competitive salary based on your experience and expertise
• Paid vacation days to ensure you have a healthy work-life balance
• Comprehensive health benefits to support your well-beingFor more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you passionate about ensuring the quality and reliability of software products? We're always looking for skilled Software Testers to join our team. If you specialize in manual testing, automation, or both, we welcome your open application to work on impactful projects across various industries - whether you would like to work as a freelancer or consultant. As a Software Tester, your role is to ensure the functionality, performance, and reliability of software products before they reach users. You'll work closely with developers, product managers, and other stakeholders to identify and resolve defects and ensure the highest quality standards. The roles could involve a mix of manual and automated testing, to validate application functionality and performance under different conditions. Key responsibilities may include:
• Designing, executing, and maintaining test cases for manual and automated testing
• Developing and implementing automated test scripts using tools like Selenium, Appium, or TestNG
• Collaborating with developers and business analysts to understand requirements and create comprehensive test plans
• Identifying, documenting, and reporting bugs or defects, and tracking their resolution
• Performing functional, regression, integration, performance, and user acceptance testing
We're looking for detail-oriented professionals with a passion for quality assurance. While specific requirements may vary by project, ideal candidates will have the following skillset and experience.
General Skills
• Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
• Excellent attention to detail and organizational skills
• Ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment
• Good communication skills in English (knowledge of Swedish is a plus)
Manual Testing
• Experience in writing and executing test cases based on functional requirements
• Knowledge of various testing methodologies (e.g., black-box, white-box, exploratory testing)
• Familiarity with defect tracking tools like JIRA or Bugzilla
• Understanding of SDLC and STLC processes
Automation Testing
• Proficiency in automation tools like Selenium, Appium, or Cucumber
• Knowledge of scripting or programming languages (e.g., Python, Java, JavaScript)
• Experience in creating and managing automated test frameworks
• Understanding of CI/CD tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD) Ersättning
