Open Apply - Cloud Engineer
2025-04-08
What We Offer:
• A good working environment that promotes collaboration and innovation
• A competitive salary based on your experience and expertise
• Paid vacation days to ensure you have a healthy work-life balance
• Comprehensive health benefits to support your well-beingFor more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you passionate about designing and maintaining scalable cloud infrastructure? We're always looking for skilled Cloud Engineers to join our team. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting your career, we welcome open applications from motivated individuals ready to contribute to innovative cloud-based solutions - whether you would like to work as a freelancer or consultant. We are expecting projects in Västerbotten, Norrbotten, Västerås and the Stockholm area. As a Cloud Engineer, you'll play a crucial role in designing, implementing, and managing cloud environments that power modern applications and services. You'll work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure reliable, secure, and scalable solutions that meet client and business needs. From architecture design to performance optimization, you'll be instrumental in enabling organizations to leverage the full potential of the cloud. Key responsibilities may include:
• Designing and implementing scalable and secure cloud infrastructure
• Managing and optimizing cloud resources for performance and cost efficiency
• Ensuring high availability and reliability of cloud-based applications and services
• Automating deployments and infrastructure using tools like Terraform or Ansible
• Monitoring and troubleshooting cloud systems to address issues proactively
• Collaborating with development teams to deploy and maintain CI/CD pipelines
We're looking for candidates with a strong foundation in cloud technologies and a passion for problem-solving. While specific requirements may vary by project, ideal candidates will have the following skillset and experience.
- Proficiency with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
• Experience in designing and implementing cloud architecture and services
• Familiarity with containerization tools like Docker and orchestration platforms like Kubernetes
• Strong scripting skills (e.g., Python, Bash, or PowerShell) for automation
• Experience with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, GitLab CI, or CircleCI
• Understanding of security best practices and compliance in the cloud
• Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work collaboratively
• Good communication skills in English (knowledge of Swedish is a plus)
Nice to have:
• Familiarity with IoT frameworks or wireless protocols (e.g., Bluetooth, Zigbee, LoRa) Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-05
Helena Frykholm
helena.frykholm@maandag.com
