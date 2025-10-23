Open application for former X Shore employees
We were saddened to hear about the news from X Shore Production in Nyköping. Candela have great respect for what your team has built and the dedication X Shore has shown to transforming marine mobility. As part of the same mission to make boating sustainable, we share your passion for innovation, craftsmanship and clean technology.
At Candela, we're continuing to grow our production and operations to meet increasing global demand for our electric hydrofoil boats. While we don't have a specific open role for each person right now, we believe that many of your skills and experiences could find a home here.
This is an open invitation for those affected by the recent changes at X Shore to reach out and explore opportunities with us.
Who are we?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world.
Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels. And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
You can be part of the amazing team in Candela now! Our production team is growing rapidly, and we're looking for people who share our curiosity, precision and drive to build something meaningful.
This call is specifically for former X Shore employees or those directly affected by the recent bankruptcy. We recognize the talent, dedication and experience that come from working in electric boat manufacturing and want to provide a way for you to connect with us directly.
How to apply?
Please submit your spontaneous application, including:
Your CV
A few words about your role and experience at Xshore
What kind of work or responsibilities you are most interested in
We'll review all submissions carefully and reach out to explore potential fits within our departments. Our biggest focus now lie in production area but we are continuously looking for talent in other areas as well!
Form of employment: Full-time with initial 6 month probation period Location/base: Production facility in Rotebro / Service hub in Gåshaga / Headquarters and R&D hub in Frihamnen (depending on the role) Application Deadline: Ongoing - we're reviewing continuously
Why people love working at Candela?
At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events. Recruitment process: We aim to keep our recruitment process as straightforward and efficient as possible. As an international company with English as our corporate language, the entire process is conducted in English. Therefore, please submit your application in our corporate language as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR so please use our career website for you application.
Join Us in Shaping the Future of BoatingWe understand that times can be challenging, but they also open the door to new possibilities. If you're ready to continue building the future of electric boating together, we'd love to hear from you! Ersättning
