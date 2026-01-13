Ontologist
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Ontologist to take a key role in a large retail Knowledge Graph ecosystem. You will help design and evolve the ontologies and taxonomies that enable data integration, semantic enrichment, and knowledge management across multiple domains. The work is carried out with a high degree of autonomy while aligning with an overall ontology strategy.
Job DescriptionDesign, implement, and maintain ontologies and taxonomies to support multiple domains in a Knowledge Graph environment.
Develop foundational taxonomies aligned with business requirements and existing data structures.
Analyse diverse datasets (e.g., JSON and Excel) to assess structure and quality, and use findings to guide ontology development.
Contribute to discussions and decisions around adopting and integrating upper, mid-level, and core ontologies to ensure semantic consistency.
Apply best practices, standards, and methodologies for ontology and taxonomy development.
Participate in reviews and refinements to ensure accuracy, quality, and long-term maintainability.
Work with tooling such as metaphactory and RDFox, and collaborate using Git-based workflows.
RequirementsAt least 5 years of experience in ontology design/development and related semantic technologies, with the ability to work independently.
Strong knowledge of semantic web standards: RDF(S), OWL, SKOS, SHACL, and SPARQL.
Proficiency in Datalog (or similar inferencing rule languages) for advanced logic and reasoning.
Familiarity with standard serialisation formats such as Turtle (ttl) and JSON-LD.
Experience working with Git, including branching, merging, and reviews.
Hands-on experience with ontology tools such as metaphactory and RDFox.
Nice to haveExperience in a similar role within a large organisation.
Advanced degree in Computer Science, Information Science, or a related field with a focus on semantic technologies.
