Onshore/offshore Site Manager (se) - Hvdc Converter Station
2025-09-23
The opportunity
As a Site Manager, you'll take the lead in overseeing complex construction projects-onshore or offshore-ensuring they are delivered safely, on time, and within budget. This role offers a unique chance to work in dynamic environments, from land-based converter stations to offshore platforms supporting renewable energy. You'll navigate logistical challenges, drive operational excellence, and contribute to the future of sustainable power transmission.
The role is a fixed-term contract of one (1) year, with the possibility of transitioning into a permanent position.
"We're looking for a Site Manager who thrives in dynamic environments and takes ownership from day one. Whether onshore or offshore, you'll lead critical operations, solve complex challenges, and help deliver world-class energy infrastructure."- Hiring Manager, Guillermo Gonzalez
How you'll make an impact
Act as the principal liaison for clients and regulatory authorities.
Direct on-site personnel and coordinate activities to achieve project milestones.
Guarantee that all site staff have a thorough understanding of the Scope and Division of Work.
Administer change management processes and oversee subcontractor modifications.
Supervise testing procedures and facilitate client acceptance in line with contractual agreements.
Uphold compliance with all Health, Safety, and Environmental regulations.
Maintain rigorous quality assurance protocols and accurate record keeping.
Secure all requisite permits and licenses for operational activities.
Ensure robust documentation and effective communication with Headquarters.
Monitor project schedules, budgets, and expenditures relating to site operations.
Satisfy all contractual commitments and strive to exceed client expectations.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in mechanical, electrical, or civil engineering
At least four years of experience as a Site Manager in relevant industries or similar projects
Proficient in English and Swedish, both written and verbal
Strong commercial understanding and experience with contract administration
Hands-on experience in Civil Works, Installation, and/or Commissioning
Accredited HSE qualifications and solid understanding of safety practices on site
Proven leadership, organizational, and communication skills
Willingness to travel internationally and work in offshore platform environments
What we offer
Innovative Environment: Be part of a team that is at the cutting edge of digitalization in the energy sector.
Professional Growth: Opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement.
Impactful Work: Play a key role in enhancing the reliability and efficiency of critical infrastructure.
Collaborative Culture: Work with a diverse and talented team that values collaboration and innovation.
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Employee Benefit Portal with discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager: Guillermo Gonzalez guillermo.gonzalez@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Davidsson Drakou, Johanna.davidsson-drakou@hitachienergy.com
