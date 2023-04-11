Online Sales Manager
AB Electrolux / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
Drive profitable growth Direct to consumer.
At Electrolux, we are on a journey to provide our consumers with a simply outstanding experience across our business areas and through all channels where this role supports the evolving routes to market through D2C E-Commerce.
We are now looking for an Online Sales Manager to join the central E-Commerce team in Europe. This team's core focus is to develop and leverage new routes to market delivering profitable growth for Electrolux. As Online Sales Manager, your mission will be to commercially manage the web shops for a selection of key markets in Business Area Europe with the main objective to grow online sales for all our product categories.
You will as Online Sales Manager report to the Ecommerce Director Europe and make sure we drive profitable growth in a selection of web shops /markets within Business Area Europe.
You will be based at Electrolux HQ in Stockholm at Kungsholmen. Our Headquarters in Stockholm is an amazing and unique place to work and grow! Over 1200 professionals and 75+ nationalities shape living for the better every day.
Tasks and responsibilities
• Collaborate closely with local D2C e-commerce representatives/teams
• Understand market differences to adjust sales tactics accordingly
• Monitor and analyze local competitive landscape to adjust sales activities to the local market conditions
• Develop and implement the promotional campaign plan for each market, ensuring alignment with other Electrolux channels and communication activities, including business cases that support the actions
• Suggest and drive campaigns including newsletters, sales promotions and other activities in local language that are aligned with brand guidelines and the global activity plan
• Understand the mechanisms around SEO, SEM, email marketing, display ads and social media to drive traffic and generate demand
• Monitor web shop traffic, shopping behavior and other key metrics to optimize site performance and maximize conversion rate
• Provide reports on weekly and monthly basis including analyses on campaign performance and main e-commerce KPIs that can explain current performance trends and suggest corrective actions
• Collaborate with central and local sales, marketing, category management, supply chain and product line to maximize the impact for your markets of responsibility in the direct channel
• Actively work to enforce the D2C Ecommerce strategy
Qualifications
• A bachelor or master's degree in relevant field
• Minimum 3 years working commercially with D2C e-commerce
• Good general technical understanding of a typical e-commerce environment
• Understanding SEO/SEM and other mechanisms that drive traffic and excellent Google Analytics skills
• Fluent English is mandatory, fluent in another European language is meriting
