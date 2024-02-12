Online Merchandiser Arket
2024-02-12
Job Description
The role as an Online Merchandiser comes with lots of responsibility - and lots of fun! You will be a part of a team creating and developing the future of e-commerce. Your main responsibility is to optimize the customer offer in our online channel to ensure a positive customer experience and maximize selling and profitability, aligned with overall goals and strategies. At ARKET, the Online Merchandiser also has the scope of the visual presentation by creating inspiring and updated destinations in the online store.
Main responsibilities:
Perform sales, web and search analysis to understand customer behavior and act upon the insights to drive conversion and sales
Set goals, drive commercial focus including newsletter content for your concept and follow up on execution
Set and drive the sale strategy for your concept, align promotions in both channels and execute sale at lowest cost possible.
Create inspiring and updated destinations for your concept in the online store that is aligned with the overall strategy from Brand & Communication department
Secure that your products are presented at the right time in the right context with clear material to maximize selling
Maintain and update department page and categories with relevant content based on what is selling now and focus in newsletter.
Take a leading role in a cross-functional context to drive sales on your concept (store/brand/buying/logistics/publishers, customer service), partnering and building relationships
Developing ways of working by using the best methods from merchandising to constantly improve our business.
Qualifications
As an Online Merchandiser, you will have a wide range of touchpoints with several functions within the company. We believe that you will bring commercial eyes, analytical skills, retail insights, salesmanship , efficiency and coaching abilities to this position. You have the ability to navigate and handle cross-functional collaborations and projects to achieve constant development.
What you need to succeed:
A background that provides an understanding of ecommerce business
Track record of results from previous roles, 1-3 years' experience within Merchandising.
Be self-driven
Have strong analytical skills
Experience from working in a digital environment using supporting systems. Preferable experience of one or several of hybris PCM/HMC, Adobe Experience Management, Apptus eSales, Google Analytics
Spoken and written language skills: professional-level English
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position based in Stockholm, Sweden, starting a soon as possible.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English as soon as possible, but latest February 22nd 2024. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M Brand is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
ARKET is a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET's mission is to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products, designed to be used and loved for a long time. Learn more about ARKET here. Så ansöker du
