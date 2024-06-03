Online Marketing Manager
Hantverksdata Holding II AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Danderyd Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Danderyd
2024-06-03
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hantverksdata Holding II AB i Danderyd
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Early 2024, EQT and Adelis took a decisive step to jointly invest in HVD Group, further expanding our fantastic group with the addition of Next One Technology and Craftnote. HVD group provides cloud-based software to customers working in the field of installation and construction across Europe, offering modern solutions to an entire industry in dire need of digitalisation. Our mission is to enable and drive an industry transformation, enhancing efficiency and sustainability for all customer segments- one business at a time!
Role Description:
As an Online Marketing Manager at HVD Group, you will oversee the strategic development and management of our websites, focusing on optimizing user experience and conversion rates. You will have ownership of our paid search strategies, including managing the relationship with our external agency to ensure that campaigns meet our strategic objectives. Your role is critical in driving inbound leads and enhancing our online presence to support the growth of our business in the construction industry.
Responsibilities:
Website Management:
- Oversee the overall management of the company's website, ensuring it aligns with our brand's vision and business objectives.
- Collaborate with the development team to enhance site architecture, design, and functionality to improve user experience and conversion rates.
User Experience and Conversion Optimization:
- Implement best practices in UX/UI to ensure a seamless and effective user journey.
- Analyze website performance and user engagement metrics to identify areas for improvement.
- Conduct A/B testing and other optimization experiments to boost conversion rates.
Paid Search and Digital Advertising:
- Act as the primary client contact for our digital advertising agency, setting strategy, budgets, and performance targets.
- Evaluate the effectiveness of paid search campaigns, ensuring they deliver on KPIs and contribute to lead generation goals.
- Adjust strategies based on analytics and market trends to maximize ROI.
Leadership and Collaboration:
- Direct and support the Content Manager who is responsible for content creation and social media.
- Foster a collaborative environment that encourages innovation and continuous improvement.
Reporting and Analytics:
- Provide regular reports on website performance, paid search results, and other digital marketing activities to the Group Marketing Director.
- Utilize data-driven insights to guide strategic decisions and report on ROI.
Qualifications:
- Minimum of 5 years of proven experience in website management, digital marketing, and user experience optimization.
- Strong understanding of search engine marketing, digital advertising, and conversion rate optimization.
- Excellent analytical skills and experience with web analytics tools.
- Ability to manage external agencies and ensure that marketing campaigns are aligned with business objectives.
-
Strong leadership skills with experience in managing direct reports.
-
Exceptional communication and project management skills.
-
Innovative thinker with a knack for problem-solving.
- Prior experience with Salesforce is a plus.
What we can offer you
- Health insurance and pension
- Opportunities for professional development and career growth
- Dynamic and collaborative work environment
- A growth journey like no other!
If you share our enthusiasm and vision but worry that your experience does not match all the specified qualifications, apply anyway! You may be the ideal candidate for this role or another in our ever-growing organization.
HVD Group is developing rapidly and is working hard to conquer the European market on software for craftsmen. We are a team of over 200 people in multiple locations working locally and globally to achieve our mission. Our teams are changing the industry and improving the everyday life of thousands of workers and businesses - from the family-owned to enterprise customers.
Through innovative technology and years of expertise in the craftmanship industry, we have successfully partner with over 10,000 customer and gained trust of 100,000 users in different segments of the industry. Our vision is to become the European leader in providing business systems for the craftsmen industry. To accomplish this ambitious goal, we need to continue building our teams with strong talent, like yourself. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hantverksdata Holding II AB
(org.nr 559157-9973), https://hvdgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
HVD Group Jobbnummer
8726288