Online Data Analyst
2022-12-11
TELUS International AI-Data Solutions partners with a diverse and vibrant community to help our customers enhance their AI and machine learning models. The work of our AI Community contributes to improving technology and the digital experiences of many people around the world. Our AI Community works in our proprietary AI training platform handling all data types (text, images, audio, video and geo) across 500+ languages and dialects. We offer flexible work-from-home opportunities for people with passion for languages. The jobs are part-time, and there is no fixed schedule. Whoever you are, wherever you come from, come join our global
AI community. www.telusinternational.com
We are hiring freelance English & Swedish speaking Online Data Analyst's for a project aimed at improving the content and quality of digital maps, which are used by millions of users globally. The job would suit someone who is detail-oriented, likes doing research and has a good knowledge of national and local geography.
This is a freelance position on a flexible schedule - you can work in your own time whenever work is available. You will be completing research and evaluation tasks in a web-based environment, eg verifying and comparing data, determining the relevance and accuracy of information. You will be provided with guidelines for each task, which need to be followed. The project offers a variety of tasks, and work is paid per task.
Requirements
Full Professional Proficiency in English & Swedish
You must be living in Sweden the last 2 consecutive years
Ability to follow guidelines and do research online using search engines, online maps and website information
You must have familiarity with current and historical business, media, sport, news, social media and cultural affairs in Sweden
Being open to work across a diverse set of Task Types (e.g. Maps, News, Audio tasks, Relevance)
Applicants must be 18 years or over. ID verification must be attached when submitting your application.
Working on this project will require you to go through a standard recruitment process (including passing an open book assessment). This is a long-term project and your work will occasionally be subject to quality assurance checks.
Why Join the TELUS International AI Community?
Earn extra income
Access to our community wellbeing initiative
Remote work & Location Independence
Be your own boss
Flexible Hours to fit in with your lifestyle
Be a part of an online community
What's next?
If this sounds like a role you'd be interested in taking on, please apply below.
