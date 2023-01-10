One doctoral studentship in the Theory of Practical Knowledge
Södertörns högskola / Högskolejobb / Stockholm Visa alla högskolejobb i Stockholm
2023-01-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Södertörns högskola i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
Södertörn University is a higher education institution in Stockholm that conducts education, research and collaboration with the surrounding community for sustainable societal development. Education and research are conducted in the humanities, social sciences, technology and natural sciences. The university also provides police and teacher education programmes with intercultural profiles. A significant amount of our research is multidisciplinary and specialises in the Baltic Sea region and Eastern Europe. At Södertörn University we combine subjects, perspectives, people and experiences, searching for surprising syntheses, challenges and development.
Doctoral studies in the Theory of Practical Knowledge are conducted at the Centre for Studies in Practical Knowledge. The field is multidisciplinary, bringing together theories and methods from the humanities, including philosophy, the history of ideas, aesthetics, education and ethnology. Research examines the epistemological, ethical and existential aspects of working life, and investigates themes such as sociality, embodiment and language in professional practice. A vital aspect of our research is reflection upon your own and others' practical experience.
For more information, please click here. For a Swedish version click here.
With this call for applications, we welcome applicants within the research area of Studies in the Educational Sciences, to which the Centre for Studies in Practical Knowledge is affiliated.
Studies in the Educational Sciences is an interdisciplinary research area that is grounded in the teaching profession, and inquires into how culture, knowledge and values are preserved and developed. There is a focus on research in teaching and learning, including general didactics and subject didactics, i.e. questions about how to understand teaching, education, nurturing and learning in association with the teaching profession.
For more information, please click here. For a Swedish version click here. (länka till områdets webbsidor)
Entry requirements
The general entry requirements are:
1. a second-cycle qualification
2. fulfilled requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or
3. substantially equivalent knowledge acquired in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
The Faculty Board may permit an exemption from the general entry requirements for an individual applicant, if there are special grounds. (Ordinance 2010:1064)
Specific entry requirements
Specific entry requirements are met if the applicant has knowledge equivalent to at least 60 credits in the Theory of Practical Knowledge, or in related subjects in the humanities or social sciences, at second-cycle level. These studies must have included an individually-written dissertation worth at least 15 credits at second-cycle level. At least three years' documented work experience of at least half time in a profession relevant to the thesis is required.
The ability to assimilate academic material in English and a command of the language necessary for work on the thesis are prerequisites for admission to the degree programme.
Admission and employment
For more information follow the linc to the original jobsite here.
Date of employment: 1 September 2023
General Syllabus for third-cycle programmes in the Theory of Practical Knowledge: English version or Swedish version.
Information about admission regulations including selection criteria, and third-cycle education at Södertörn University: English version or Swedish version
Application procedure
For more details, see this website under FAQ. Please use Södertörn University 's web-based recruitment system "ReachMee". Click on the link "ansök" (apply) at the bottom of the announcement.
Your application may be written in English or Swedish/Norwegian/Danish and must include:
• an application letter
• curriculum vitae
• degree certificate and certificates that demonstrate eligibility to apply for the position (if not written in English or Swedish/Norwegian/Danish, you must enclose translated versions)
• Bachelor's essay and Master's dissertation in the field in accordance with the entry requirements (if not written in Swedish, Norwegian, Danish or English, you must enclose a summary of 5-6 pages, approx. 14,000 characters, to the copy of the dissertation).
• a research plan (project plan) of between 1000 and 1500 words. The project's relevance to the subject Theory of Practical Knowledge within the research area of Studies in the Educational Sciences
must be clear.
• two references, with contact details.
If available, a maximum of three publications may also be attached.
Incomplete applications will not be processed.
Application deadline: 13 February 2023 at 23:59
Further information
Carl Cederberg, Director of Studies (third cycle), carl.cederberg@sh.se
Martina Sundström, Human Resources Officer, The School of Culture and Education, martina.sundstrom@sh.se
Liza Haglund, Director of Studies, Studies in the Educational Sciences, liza.haglund@sh.se
, +46 (0)8 608 49 30, +46 (0)73 534 86 97
Welcome with your application!
On our website, sh.se/vacantpositions, there is an application template that the applicant needs to follow. Publications referred to must be attached to the application.
An application that is not complete or arrives at Södertörn University after the closing date may be rejected.
The current employment is valid on condition that the employment decision becomes valid.
Södertörn University may apply CV review.
Union representatives:
SACO: info.saco@sh.se
ST: st@sh.se
SEKO: Henry Wölling tel: +46 8 524 840 80, henry.wolling@ki.se
Södertörn University has made strategic advertisement choices for this recruitment. Therefore, we decline all contact with advertisers and other salespersons of advertisement. Ersättning
Enligt gällande regelverk & riktlinjer Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Södertörns Högskola
(org.nr 202100-4896), http://www.sh.se/ Jobbnummer
7325040