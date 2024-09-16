Ogbg Is Looking For A New Waiter/waitress
2024-09-16
We're Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected services, but the service we give is great. We aim to be Easy on the wallet, have Easy access, be Easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - be Easy on the planet.
Comfort Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Comfort Hotel Göteborg aims to be the city's most comfortable hotel.
The spaces are designed to offer more than just hotel accommodation. Here, we want to bring together entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, guests, and locals. Comfort also values diversity within the company, and everyone should feel welcome, both guests and employees. We have room for all!
At Comfort Hotel Göteborg, we have our Asian fusion restaurant, OGBG. A restaurant that blends the Asian cuisine with the best from Western culture. We are now looking for a waiter/waitress who is passionate about giving our guests an unforgettable evening in the restaurant and who has a burning passion for pairing food with drinks. At our restaurant, pairing drinks with Asian food offers an even more exciting challenge.
We are looking for someone who:
• Can maintain the highest level of service and competence, ensuring guests are always properly served and treated.
• Stays updated on trends and flavors in the restaurant world, both in Gothenburg and globally.
• Easily coordinates multiple tasks at once.
• Has the ability to engage with others and always create a good atmosphere around them.
• Understands guests' needs and wishes in a simple and effective way.
• Is well-versed in the law regarding Responsible Alcohol Management.
• Treats our guests and colleagues with respect.
We can offer a workplace that:
• Has an amazing menu with flavours from Asia.
• A fun team that works very well together.
• A dynamic workplace where no two days are the same.
• Good employee benefits as part of Strawberry, with staff prices on both hotel stays and meals.
• A job at a hotel in a fantastic location by Stenpiren, with easy access to and from work.
You are a joyful person whose laughter and energy are contagious. You have a great style; you are professional but in a relaxed way. You are reliable and take full responsibility for achieving results and have previous experience in serving. It is a plus if you have previous experience leading and distributing work in a restaurant, as this role may evolve into a maître d' position in the future. You need basic knowledge of both Swedish and English. Knowledge of other languages is an advantage.
Do you feel that this job is perfect for you? If so, we encourage you to send in your application via the application link.
The position starts as soon as possible, and don't forget that recruitment is ongoing, so don't wait too long! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB
(org.nr 556106-6050) Arbetsplats
Comfort Hotel Göteborg Jobbnummer
8903812