Offshore Geoscience Specialist
2023-11-29
At Hexicon, we are dedicated to developing innovative energy solutions for a sustainable future. To reach our bright envision for the world, and the company, we need excellent people who share our goals. Right now, we are looking for a Offshore Geoscience Specialist. Are you that person?
WHOM WE WISH FOR
We would like someone who thrives by working in a fast-paced, small company with big ambitions. Qualities that we cherish are self-motivation, great collaboration skills, and a prestige-less mindset. We also strongly wish you are responsive to other people's input while being willing to teach colleagues about your own perspectives and experiences.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
Hexicon operates in a field that is on the threshold to commercialization and it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a part of this growing market. In addition to a challenging new job position with lots of freedom, we offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere -and great perks! Such as a generous health care allowance and five extra vacation days above the Swedish requirement.
Hexicon is also an equal-opportunity employer. We are an increasingly diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who inspires and motivates each other in driving Hexicon towards its goals. We always strive to become more diversified, so everyone is welcome to apply!
THE ROLE
As our Geoscience Specialist, you will report to the CTO and collaborate closely with our technical team and project managers.
We are in search of a multifaceted geoscience professional with a solid grounding in geotechnical engineering and extensive experience in offshore surveying. The role is crucial for early-stage project development, requiring the ability to derive strategic insights from limited geodata for site selection and development activities. Your core responsibilities include overseeing geoscience-related aspects during the development phase of offshore wind projects. This encompasses utilizing diverse geoscience data sources for preliminary assessments, assisting in initial design decisions, site selection, anchor technology, and planning offshore survey operations. The role demands a candidate who is adept in a dynamic, small team environment.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Lead and manage offshore geoscience investigations (e.g., bathymetric, seabed, and geological surveys).
• Analyze and integrate subsoil, geological, and geophysical survey data for site assessment and design.
• Handle technical and contractual aspects of explosive ordnance disposal in offshore settings.
• Compile and interpret soil and rock condition parameters, including geological stratigraphy.
• Generate detailed site assessment reports encompassing soil and geological conditions for design purposes.
• Participate in design and cost estimation for both floating and fixed support structures, focusing on soil-structure and rock-structure interactions.
• Advise on anchor technology selection and evaluate anchor capacity based on geoscience data.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
• A Master's degree in Civil Engineering, Geotechnics, Geology, or a related geoscience field.
• Extensive professional experience in offshore surveying, site investigation, and soil-structure interaction.
• Proven track record in managing and interpreting offshore geoscience surveys.
• Adaptability to rapidly engage with new tasks and challenges.
• Fluency in English with strong teamwork and communication skills.
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE
• Experience with moored and anchored structures in marine environments.
• Knowledge of advanced geophysical survey techniques and data analysis in offshore settings.
GENERAL INFO
Type of employment: Full-time employment with 6 months probationary period
Location: : Stockholm
Language: English is our corporate language, Swedish is considered a merit
ABOUT HEXICON
