Office administrator with web design experience
2022-12-06
Clever core is a startup company mainly focusing on helping companies to be data driven and increase their revenue by advanced machine learning solutions.
To be able to promote our company even more we need a talented employee who has previously experience in:
• Web designing
• Art
• customer contact
• Facilitating recruitment
Who will be:
• designing and structuring the company website and maintaining it
• continuously communicating with customers and gather the needs and requirements
• activate in the recruitment and facilitating the processes
English is a must
Several languages is a plus
Please send your CV to cv@clever-core.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Clever Core AB
