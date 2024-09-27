Off-Board Diagnostic Engineer
Aurora Engineering AB / Datajobb / Partille Visa alla datajobb i Partille
2024-09-27
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aurora Engineering AB i Partille
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a dynamic Off-Board Diagnostic Engineer to lead the creation, development, and maintenance of diagnostic content in our diagnostic tool, which is at its early stages of development.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop diagnostic content for our diagnostic tool, which is used by mechanics and technicians in workshops for fault-tracing.
Write diagnostic text, interpret diagnostic commands, and perform basic coding in JavaScript (training provided if needed).
Take ownership of all diagnostic information within the tool, ensuring accuracy, relevance, and effectiveness.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather diagnostic information and integrate it into the tool.
Conduct independent research to gather diagnostic information and stay up-to-date with industry trends and developments.
Utilize your investigative mindset to uncover and interpret diagnostic data, contributing to the improvement of diagnostic processes.
Lead and participate in team discussions and brainstorming sessions to generate new ideas and solutions.
Act as a mentor and educator to colleagues, sharing knowledge and expertise in off-board diagnostics.
Demonstrate flexibility and adaptability in a fast-paced, evolving environment.
Personal Attributes and Skills:
A proactive and self-motivated individual who thrives on taking initiative and making things happen.
Strong team player with leadership qualities, able to collaborate effectively with others and take the lead when necessary.
Prestige less and open-minded, with a passion for continuous learning and development.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Basic knowledge of ISO-14229.
General understanding of vehicle mechanics and fault-tracing processes.
Experience in the diagnosis of electrical vehicles is preferred but not required.
If you are ready to challenge yourself and contribute to the advancement of off-board diagnostics in the automotive industry, we want to hear from you! Join us in shaping the future of vehicle diagnostics with your investigative mindset and can-do attitude. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27
E-post: sridevi@aurora-engineering.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurora Engineering AB
(org.nr 559435-4606)
Tage Madsens Väg 23 G (visa karta
)
433 35 PARTILLE Jobbnummer
8925543