Odds Compiler
2025-04-25
The Odds Compiler is responsible for compiling special odds for a variety of sporting events, with a primary focus on mathematical and statistical analysis and modeling.
Collaborating with the Bookmaking team, the Odds Compiler ensures our sportsbook offering is of the highest standard, including an all-round product, market offer, and effective risk control.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Compile special odds for a range of sporting events, focusing particularly on football.
Develop and implement semi-automated pricing models to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of odds publishing.
Collect and analyze pre-match sports data to continuously improve our sportsbook product offering.
Monitor and manage liabilities for published markets, evaluating their performance.
Create reports and presentations to provide valuable insights into these markets.
Research market trends and monitor competition to gain valuable market insights.
Collaborate with other teams across the department to assist with various odds- related tasks.
Continuously develop and document trading skills and tools to enhance the sportsbook product.
WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR
Essential Skills & Experience:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in a relevant field.
In-depth understanding of sportsbook products and operations.
A genuine enthusiasm for sports.
Strong mathematical and numerical skills, including expertise in mathematical and statistical analysis and modeling.
Ability to effectively manage workload and priorities, as this role will require working with various markets and requests.
Profiency in MS Office or Google Workspace (especially Excel/sheets)
Knowledge of statistical programming languages (e.g., R, Python) is considered a plus.
A self-starter with high motivation to work in a fast-paced environment.
Ability to make data-driven decisions and apply innovative, solution-oriented thinking.
Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, creativity, adaptability, and organizational skills.
WHO WE ARE
At LeoVegas Group, we're a team of over 1,800 innovators spread across 16 offices
worldwide, leading the way in the iGaming industry. Our culture is all about innovation,
teamwork, and agility-we move fast, take risks, and make things happen.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas.
We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride? Give us a roar!
As our company working language is English, we'd like to see your CV in English, please
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Luntmakargatan 18
111 37 STOCKHOLM
