Ocean Data Analyst
2025-05-16
Voice of the Ocean Foundation is now hiring for an ocean data analyst within our Ocean Science/Ocean Data team based in Gothenburg.
The role
You will work in our Ocean Data team, contributing to data processing and quality control of data and supporting core operations to ensure timely openly accessible sharing of the oceanographic data we collect. There will be a focus on the data quality of our biophysical and chemical sensors, contributing to field sampling strategies and working closely with our operations team. You will also engage with the international ocean gliders community to implement and improve upon best practices for data quality and management.
The role will include opportunities for data analysis, interpretation of data and engaging in communicating trends and results seen. We work in a collaborative team for producing reports and/or scientific papers, and there exist possibilities to become engaged with international research projects.
Profile
Essential
Degree in Marine Sciences, Oceanography (Physical/Biological/Chemical) or related fields, plus experience in oceanographic data processing.
Strong programming skills in Python
Preferable experience
Biophysical/biological sensors, including validation and data quality control
Autonomous platforms, gliders, Argo floats
Systems administration and/or automated data processing pipelines
Interest in the Baltic Sea
It's important to us to build a supportive and diverse team with people who share our values to promote curiosity for the oceans and to work towards a better future. If you think this is you, but you maybe don't fulfil all of the requirements, please still get in touch with us!
The Foundation
Voice of the Ocean Foundation (VOTO) contributes to a world where people can make informed and responsible decisions about the ocean. Through marine research, educational outreach, oceanic archive solutions and collaboration we conduct, promote and support research about the ocean and make it accessible to a wider community.
Our Ocean Data team sits within our Ocean Science thematic area and is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. We have a primary focus supporting the marine research community, through internal projects such as our Baltic Observatories and through external Ocean Support projects providing infrastructure and technical expertise to researchers. Our infrastructure currently includes 13 underwater gliders, four autonomous surface vessels, a micro AUV and two ROVs, as well as access to three 25 m vessels equipped for research and survey work located around the Baltic and Kattegat.
Work environment
The Ocean Data and Ocean Technology teams work closely together and total 10 members working from the VOTO office in Gothenburg. We have a supportive and driven work environment, where we encourage all team members to innovate, push for our shared goals and problem solve together. It has taken good teamwork to set up and maintain our ocean observatories, and we learn from each other's strengths.
Applications
The position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Applicants are preferably expected to have the ability to live and work in the EU.
For further information, or to apply, please submit your CV and a cover letter by e-mail to Anna Willstrand Wranne at oceanknowledge@voiceoftheocean.org
