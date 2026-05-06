Observability and Monitoring Specialist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-05-06
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take ownership of monitoring and observability for a business-critical workshop platform in the automotive sector. The role sits close to major incident handling and gives you a central position between support, incident managers, and development teams. Your focus will be to strengthen dashboards, alarms, logging, and overall observability so issues can be detected early and investigated efficiently.
You will work from both a customer and workshop perspective, using system insight to improve reliability and help teams understand where problems occur and how to act on them. This is a role for someone who enjoys digging into systems, spotting patterns, and turning findings into concrete improvements. It is an interesting opportunity to shape observability in a complex environment where your work has clear operational impact.
Job DescriptionYou will own and improve dashboards, alarms, and monitoring for business-critical services.
You will drive improvements in observability, alerting, and logging with a focus on customer and workshop needs.
You will use monitoring and system insight to support initial troubleshooting during incidents.
You will contribute to major incident handling and help route issues to the right development team.
You will collaborate closely with development teams and other stakeholders to improve system reliability.
You will communicate findings clearly and contribute to root cause analysis and follow-up improvements.
You will participate in an on-call rotation with 24/7 support according to schedule.
RequirementsExperience working with monitoring or observability for software services.
Experience with Datadog or similar monitoring tools such as Grafana or Prometheus.
A strong interest in IT, systems, and troubleshooting.
Ability to use monitoring and dashboards as a tool for initial incident investigation.
A proactive and analytical way of working, with the drive to take ownership and improve how monitoring is used.
Availability to work on-call in a scheduled 24/7 support rotation.
Nice to haveKnowledge of electrical systems and embedded systems in vehicles.
Software development experience.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7687807-1983886". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9894396