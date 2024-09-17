Object Leader HW
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Join our team at Ericsson as a Product Development Leader, a role crafted to secure Ericsson's continued technology leadership through the creation and management of outstanding products. You will facilitate a lean and agile environment, ensuring our products fit the right scope, feature absolute quality, are executed on time, and are developed within cost parameters. As a PD Leader, your role will extend to teaching, coaching, and offering constructive challenges to stimulate growth both in individuals and teams. You will be central to executing development strategies and plans in your capacity as a leader within product development, working alongside RandD line managers, program managers, project managers, coaches and change leaders. Invest in a role that will enable you to impact our innovative and learning culture. read more
What you will do:
• Drive business understanding within the team.
• Engage in negotiations to secure the best outcomes for our projects.
• Ensure seamless CCD CAPO Integration.
• Foster robust communication among team members.
• Oversee the integration of the CEE10 DGS.
• Administer the upgrade process of the CEE10 DGS.
• Steer program management to ensure timely completion of projects.
• Administer the upgrade of SDI3.
• Spearhead the SDI3 Solution Design.
The skills you bring:
• Business Understanding.
• Negotiation.
• CCD CAPO Integration.
• Communication.
• CEE10 Integration DGS.
• CEE10 Upgrade DGS.
• Program Management.
• SDI3 Upgrade.
• SDI3 Solution Design.
• GDCE.
• Coaching and Mentoring.
• Change Management.
