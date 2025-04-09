Nutanix DevOps System Administrator
2025-04-09
For our client, we are looking for several senior DevOps System Administrators to install, develop, and maintain Nutanix platforms. In this role, you are expected to have a deep understanding of the Nutanix platform and its ecosystem, along with the ability to train and educate other employees in this area.
We provide training and onboarding related to the client's specific business and regulatory requirements, as well as additional training where needed.
Your Profile
We are looking for candidates with the following:
Required Skills:
Proven experience in installing, configuring, and maintaining Nutanix platforms.
Documented experience in working within DevOps teams.
A willingness to train others in your areas of expertise.
Interest in learning new skills as required.
Documented experience in working with automation.
Ability to follow regulatory requirements imposed on the team.
Capability to produce documentation that meets high standards.
Ability to work well in distributed teams.
Preferred Skills:
Experience with Ansible and Terraform.
Working with business-oriented deliveries.
NKP and/or general Kubernetes experience.
Desired Skills:
GitOps experience and expertise in CI/CD pipelines.
Experience working in security-sensitive environments.
Awareness of regulatory standards such as NIST/DEF STAN/KSF or similar.
Ability to design Nutanix infrastructure and capabilities based on customer requirements.
Additional Information
Location: Malmö
This is a project-based employment with NXT Interim Malmö AB for the period January - December 2025. We follow collective agreements. Security clearance is required for many of our roles, including this one. Therefore, you must be a Swedish citizen to qualify for this position.
Client Offers
For our client's account, we offer a dynamic and challenging environment where your skills are appreciated and developed. You will play a key role in creating solutions for the future.
Does this sound like an interesting opportunity?
Apply today and let us tell you more. We need an application, including your CV, in English, that matches our client's requirements. Selection and interviews take place continuously, so do not wait to send in your application, as the tender period is short.
NXT Interim and NXT Recruitment are niche and innovative companies operating in the consulting and recruitment industry. We are active in HR, IT, Finance, Sales, and Marketing and have 20 years of experience in the field. We offer our consultants benefits such as health insurance, remote work options, and several other perks that enhance their everyday life.
