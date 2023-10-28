Norwegian Voice of Customer Agent to Samsung
Do you want to work at a company at the forefront? In this role as Norwegian-speaking Voice of Customer Agent, you will have the opportunity to influence the customer experience and provide professional service to Samsung's customers. You get the opportunity to develop your communication skills in a professional environment! We work with continuous selection, so welcome your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
VOC agents handles and investigates cases where customer experience dissatisfaction with product, manufacturer, service, response or other issues that affected a customer due to service or purchase of a Samsung product. VOC does not receive any errands directly from end customer, all errands are escalated to VOC from our Call Centers, after accept from VOC. VOC perform a thorough investigation on escalated cases, based on information from workshop, dealer, call center, consumer law, Samsung's legal department and/or other possible resources, and with the help of VOC's processes and guidelines.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Registration, investigation and handling of cases received by VOC via telephone, email or regular mail
• Collection of information - Reports, facts, laws, statements and other documentation for proper handling of the cases.
• Contact with workshops, product specialists and call center to resolve cases.
• Assess the causes, consequences and solutions of the cases based on the nature of the case.
• Establish and maintain a good and comfortable customer relationship.
• Correctly register customer interactions and contacts to ensure proper future interactions.
• Assess reasonable compensation
• Handling of Early Warning / Risk sensing.
• Receive and initially handle product liability (PL) errands (produktsäkerhetsärenden) (document collection, customer information and first instance to handle the case). Create contact and trust.
• Manage PL follow-up through contact, translations and other forms of assistance.
• Investigates and forwards cases with incorrect information on the website / manual / etc.
• Handles RMA-related (refund/credit) questions from customers
• Responsible for goodwill mails for free of charge repairs.
• Inform and handle customers with questions and complaints about warranty, complaints or other types of questions / complaints / views
• Assistance 1st line (call center) with answers to questions about warranties, complaints and other VOC-related information
• If needed assist XPOS team with cases XPOS team themselves cannot handle.
• Help product specialist and product manager with information about older issues, claims and / or support issues
• Perform outgoing customer calls in order to follow up customers experience
• Translate texts for manuals, web pages and other informative messages into the language of the country you represent
• Assisting Samsung employees with information above
• In addition to the VOC services, the agent shall perform such tasks within their respective job skills and knowledge as may be required by Samsung from time to time.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Personality:
• Good self-esteem - able to make customers to feel safe even though candidate is new at the position
• Efficient
• Structured
• Curious
• Driven
Need to have:
• Great skills of handling computer and phone calls simultaneously
• Great skills of using a computer as a work tool, such as being able to navigate easily between different systems
• Medium/high experience of Outlook and word
• Basic/medium experience of Excel
• Experience of customer service by phone
Language:
• Native in writing and speech in Norwegian
• Good in English, both speech and writing
Wish to have:
• Experience from customer service for after sales
• Experience from consumer law
• Experience of customer service handling compensation, return, credits
• Experience of customer service involving insurance handling/regress demands
• Good/ Native in writing and speech in a second Nordic language
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
