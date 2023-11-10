Norwegian Customer Support within Power Tools
Concentrix CVG International Nordic AB / Helsingborg
2023-11-10
Are you fluent in Norwegian? Do you have good knowledge in construction & craftmanship and want to represent one of Sweden's leading companies in Power Tools. If you love helping other people to find the right tools and delivering world-class customer support, then you should apply to us! We are looking for experienced Customer Service employees who want to be part of our wonderful team in Helsingborg, Sweden!
About us:
Concentrix is a global leadning company with over 240,000 employees working in 40+ countries all around the world. Our customers and clients are well-known brands globally and our success is thanks to our people who interact with our customers every year. We invest in positive and motivating people in our team who are keen to learn from our business, to develop their career and advance within the company.
Work assignments
first point of contact for our client within Power Tools by phone, email and chat.
handle incoming calls from private customers and business customers regarding power tools.
perform administrative tasks such as mail- and order handling, as well as returns.
deliver smart solutions to upset customers and deal with complaints constructively.
Your profile
has a high school diploma or equivalent
good speaking/writing skills in English and Norwegian.
have a background in technical customer support, IT support or hospitality
interested in new technology and has good knowledge of construction & craftsmanship.
is an expert at listening and communicating via phone and e-mail.
good computer skills and handling of administrative tasks.
solution-oriented and likes to work with people. * ability to work as a team member, as well as independently.
Benefits:
6 weeks of paid training for new hires
Offers 25 days of annual paid vacation, wellness and other outstanding employee benefits, incl. a pension system.
Close to the central station in Helsingborg.
International connections that offer the opportunity to join campaigns to work abroad within Concentrix.
Great extent of culture within an open and colorful work environment
Lunch restaurant in the building.
Participate in our activities such as barbeques and fun internal competitions with prizes.
Are you interested?
