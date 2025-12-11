Nordic Power Analyst | Trading Analyst
2025-12-11
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
Do you like to work in the dynamic environment of the trading floor? Do you want to contribute to high quality analysis and the success of the trading function using your analytical capabilities and commercial comprehension? Then this job could be something for you.
For our office in Stockholm we are looking for a
Nordic Power Analyst | Trading Analyst (m/f/d) in the Trading Analysis & Algorithms department.
The Trading Analysis & Algorithms department within the Business Unit (BU) Trading works closely with the trading desks and takes the leading role in providing market insights, (fundamental and quantitative) analysis, and ultimately commercial decision support across all commodity areas. As part of the department, the Algorithmic Trading desk works closely with the other trading desks and the Algo Infrastructure team and takes the leading role in algorithmic trading and automated trade execution across BU Trading from the intraday to term horizon.
Your main tasks and responsibilities as a Nordic Power Analyst | Trading Analyst:
Conduct commercially relevant fundamental and quantitative analysis to support traders, and play an active role in developing trading strategies for the Nordic power markets across tenors
Keep track of the latest market developments, identify key fundamental drivers and regime shifts, develop price views and sensitivity analyses, and provide related communication and advice to traders through various communication channels
Further develop the fundamental and statistical markets modelling and interface with other trading analysts and supporting functions on business-driven model development and policy analysis
Play an active role in further developing and automating routines, procedures, and applications for analysis related information and data
Lead and mentor junior analysts and working students
Be part of the Trading Analysis & Algorithms department and contribute to its analysis output as well as the commercial success of BU Trading.
Qualifications
Our ideal Nordic Power Analyst | Trading Analyst has the following qualifications and capabilities:
Strong academic background with a Master's degree or higher in, e.g., business, economics, engineering, mathematics, physics or other relevant quantitative subject
2+ years' experience in analysis for Nordic power markets (or adjacent power markets) in a commercial or trading environment at market research companies, energy companies, trading houses, banks, or hedge funds with a proven track record
Experience with fundamental and statistical models for power markets, and ability to steer business-driven model development and policy analysis in the supporting functions
Strong statistical, analytical, and programming skills (esp. Python)
Fluency in English and ideally Swedish (or Norwegian alternatively) - both written and spoken
Strong communication skills with the ability to communicate with various internal stakeholders and the willingness to share your knowledge
Result oriented, independent working method with high reliability, self-motivation, and readiness to take on responsibility
Proactive team player with strong eagerness to learn.
Additional Information
Our Offer
This is an excellent opportunity for ambitious and talented individuals who want to progress their career within a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best people in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
Location
Solna, Sweden
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Jil Ungethüm: +49 40 790221378.
You can reach the Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than January 31st, 2026. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website and that you refrain from submitting a cover letter with your application. You apply quickly and easily by answering screening questions and attaching your CV.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31
