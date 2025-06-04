Nordic Marketing Coordinator in Malmö
2025-06-04
Do you have marketing experience and want to take the next step in a Nordic-level role at an innovative company?
Weidmüller in Malmö is expanding its marketing team with a Nordic Marketing Coordinator who will work with Norway and Denmark. As a Marketing Coordinator for the Nordic region you will have a broad, service-oriented, and varied role. The focus is primarily on digital marketing but also includes planning trade fairs and supporting the sales organization with marketing materials. You will work closely with your marketing colleagues, and ensure the delivery of marketing communication to the Nordic market.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
As a Nordic Marketing Coordinator at Weidmüller, you will have the opportunity to work with a well-established brand and high-quality products. Weidmüller markets and sells customized solutions and products within electrical engineering and automation. In this role, you will be part of an international company with a familiar and supportive culture. Reduced working hours, performance bonuses, wellness allowance, a private office and free parking are some of the benefits offered at Weidmüller.
Your Responsibilities
• Implement the global marketing strategies for Norway and Denmark.
• Support the sales organization and distributors with marketing materials based on the current marketing plan.
• Create and update content on the website and social media channels in accordance with corporate brand and communication guidelines.
• Ensure printed sales and product materials are up to date and consistent with the marketing plan.
• Plan and execute product launches, trade fairs and other external marketing activities.
• Continuously analyze, coordinate, and follow up on marketing activities.
• Budget responsibility for your markets.
The Bigger Picture
You will work at the office located within walking distance from Hyllie, with good commuting options. We have around 75 employees across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with approximately 30 working at our office in Malmö in areas such as sales, customer support, logistics, purchasing, HR, and finance. Our product manufacturing takes place in other parts of the world. You will work closely with your marketing colleagues and report to the Managing Director for the Nordic and Baltic regions.
Our Expectations
To be the innovative and communicative Nordic Marketing Coordinator that we seek, we believe that you have relevant educational background in marketing, project management or equivalent and a few years of experience in a similar role, preferably within B2B. You have good knowledge in Microsoft Office Software and InDesign. Experience with Photoshop, Canva and CRM systems is considered an advantage.
You have an ability to build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders. You are structured and able to manage multiple tasks efficiently. You take initiative and are able to execute and set direction in line with the company's vision and strategy. You stay focused on key priorities by setting clear milestones to ensure steady progress.
Fluency in spoken and written English is essential. Proficiency in Swedish is an advantage.
Interested?
