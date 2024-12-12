NKT Trainee Program - Technology & Innovation
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
NKT Trainee Program - Technology & Innovation
Give your career a powerful start!
Are you ready to make your mark in empowering the green transformation and creating a sustainable society? Are you newly or a soon-to-be graduated student - from a Swedish university with a Master's degree within electrical engineering, general engineering, physics, electric power engineering, mechanics or a similar field?
Life at NKT
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes a better place to work. Being part of NKT opens a world of future career opportunities as well as learning possibilities.
You will join and rotate amongst highly skilled teams, based in Alingsås. This site has a state of the art production facility and have recently finalized the building of a new High Voltage Test Hall for manufacturing high voltage and medium voltage cable Accessories. Alingsås has a leading R&D department and produces the very important joints and terminations for some of our times biggest cable projects. It is also situated close to Gothenburg.
Eager to kick-start your career in a global company with endless opportunities?
The NKT Trainee program start in early September 2025 and lasts over 18 months. You will be permanently employed from day one with all the benefits that our employees normally have. Business needs as well as your ambitions will determine within which department in Alingsås you will have your fixed position after the trainee year. During the program you will take part in a high profile project together with other trainees, sponsored by one of our senior business leaders.
The program includes job-rotation blocks, whereof one is international. The objective of the rotations is for you to achieve a solid end-to-end understanding of NKT, our culture and for you to develop a broad network across the organisation.
During the various rotations you will get the responsibility for well-defined tasks and solve problems that are typical for NKT.
The rotation abroad will accelerate your personal growth in an international environment. Together with your manager you will decide which international rotation best serves to complete your trainee year and give you the best prerequisites for a continued career at NKT.
The overall setup of the trainee program will give you a unique possibility to get to know the industry and company from the ground and up, work in an international environment, across functions and to establish a strong company network. The various parts include both theoretical as well as practical aspects and tailor designed trainings will be integrated into your program.
Ambitious, collaborative and highly motivated talents
We are looking for newly graduated (or soon-to-be) talents with a Master's degree within electrical engineering, general engineering, physics, electric power engineering, mechanics or a similar field?
We assume you have a high technical interest as well as great eagerness to acquire new knowledge and skills. Our teams are built on collaboration and strong team spirit so one success factor for you as a trainee is a strong team mindset with an open mind for sharing solutions, competences and experiences. In addition to this, you are an analytical problem solver, you take great responsibility for your work and possesses excellent communication skills.
Besides the above you have excellent verbal and written English skills and Swedish is considered a strong asset.
The recruitment process
Please apply at latest 12th of February 2025. Personality and adaptive tests might occur in our recruitment process. The recruitment process is ongoing and we work with an ongoing selection.
If you have any questions regarding our Trainee program or your application, you are very welcome to reach out to HR Business Partner Sara Karlsson, sara.karlsson@nkt.com
, +46 70 202 64 51. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations, we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Peter Kjellsson, +46 733 642 134
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Learn more about NKT, our solutions, recent awarded projects and our Trainee program through the following links:
NKT Corporate Movie
NKT HV Cable Systems - production and installation of turnkey solutions
NKT Trainee program
Meet former Trainees Ersättning
