Next Generation: SW Developer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
We at Ericsson Cloud RAN vCU are building a full stack virtualized RAN solution. And we try to accelerate product development with new fresh thinking. We challenge established flow with new methodologies are active in the open-source communities and embrace a start-up mentality to deliver a product with great customer experience.
At Ericsson we believe in teamwork and value open communication. Our way of working is to have agile Teams that together have the required knowledge to drive the software products from start to finish. All members of the team contribute with their expertise. Communication, and coordination both between team-members and teams are equally important.
We are now looking for a junior software developer! You will be part of one of our development teams located in Kista, Stockholm.
What You Will Do
• Develop of new features
• Maintain the product and correct faults
• Work closely with stakeholders
• Participate in team meetings
• Prototype new solutions
• Contribute to documentation
• Innovate and bring in your perspective to the team
The Skills You Bring
• BSc or MSc degree in Computer Science or equivalent
• Being fluent in English
• Programming skills in an object-oriented programming languages such as C/C++
• Other programming languages like Golang are highly valuable
• Experience of Microservice/container technology is a plus
• Good communication and collaboration skills
• A spirit of positiveness and creativeness with a can-do-attitude Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "757315-42975227". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Murat Aydinay +46 10-711 04 55 Jobbnummer
9009815