Next Generation: Software Developer
2025-02-27
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
About this opportunity:

We are delighted to announce an exciting opportunity to join Ericsson as a Developer. Within this role, you will have the chance to develop and maintain an array of products and services, spanning across components, units, nodes, networks, systems, and solutions. Your development journey in this role will range from requirement analysis, system des
About this opportunity:
This opportunity at Ericsson presents a compelling chance for those passionate about software development, particularly in the realm of next-generation Radio Networks, including 5G and beyond.
Our teams are responsible for full software development flow, from requirement analysis and system studies to customer delivery and maintenance for Ericsson radio system platform.
What you will do:
* Development: Work on solutions for Ericsson Radio System Products with a focus on 5G and future 6G technologies. Engage in software development primarily using C, C++ or Erlang
* Testing: Feature testing and development of automated test cases and suites in Java to ensure product quality.
* Innovation: Explore AI opportunities to effectively develop the SW platform for 6G Radio Access Networks
* Maintenance and Support: Handle maintenance of existing software, manage trouble reports, and provide support in various scenarios, including task forces and cross-departmental assistance
* Engineering Environment: Work with the build systems, development tools and the Continuous Integration environment
* Continuous Improvement: Engage in system studies and contribute to the continuous improvement of products and processes
The skills you bring:
* A degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunications, or Engineering Physics (M.Sc. or B.Sc. level)
* A genuine interest in programming
* Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technological areas
* Interest in open-source development and proficiency in using contemporary toolkits, from AI agents to GIT
* Interest in integration and test
* Strong communication skills, with proficiency in English
* Willingness to work collaboratively in an Agile team environment
* A keen interest in the telecommunications field

What you will do:
• Engage in CEE10 Design DGS.
• Undertake the SDI3 Upgrade.
• Proactively share knowledge and collaborate with team members.
• Design solutions using SDI3.
• Incorporate SDI3 into system integration.
• Oversee General Duties within a Cyclic Exec Environment (GDCE).
The skills you bring:
• CEE10 Design DGS.
• SDI3 Upgrade.
• Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration Skills.
• SDI3 Solution Design.
• SDI3 Integration.
• GDCE.
• Coaching and Mentoring.
• Innovation and Creativity.
• Google GCP.
• AWS Public Cloud.
