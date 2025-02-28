New Year, New Challenge!

Mc Alevey, Thomas / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Gotland
2025-02-28


Visa alla jobb hos Mc Alevey, Thomas i Gotland

PA Wanted - Start Immediately

My name is Thomas McAlevey. I am a writer, filmmaker, inventor, and adventurer who became paralyzed after a motorcycle accident. But life doesn't slow down, and neither should we. I need a FEMALE Personal Assistent (age 25-50) to help me with all aspects of daily life including personal care, and to keep my projects moving forward. Strength, reliability, and adaptability are key.
We need one new person NOW!
Requirements:
Fluent in Swedish or English
Reliable car and valid driver's license (non-negotiable)
Comfortable with all levels of personal care
A positive attitude and adaptability are essential
EU or EES Resident, we cannot sponsor work permits!

Experience is a plus, but what matters most is your willingness to dive in and prioritize ME. You should be unencumbered, and free to travel.
Simple accommodation can be arranged if you do not live in Visby.
IMPORTANT: We cannot sponsor Non-EU/EES residents, you MUST already have a Swedish work permit!

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-09
E-post: tom@pernilla.org

Arbetsgivare
Mc Alevey, Thomas, http://pernilla.org
Västerhejde Ygnevägen 11 (visa karta)
622 61  VISBY

Arbetsplats
Mc Alevey Thomas

Kontakt
Thomas McAlevey
tom@pernilla.org

Jobbnummer
9194139

