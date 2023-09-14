Network & Security Engineer To Thule Group
Do you share the passion for an active lifestyle? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you! We are currently seeking a Network & Security Engineer to join our team. As part of our IT Infrastructure team, you will have the chance to work with highly skilled colleagues and contribute to the creation of world-class products that inspire people to embrace an active life!
YOU WILL
Be part of an environment with strong teamwork, where we strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
As our new Network & Security Engineer, you will work in an operational and strategical role, being responsible for Thule Groups network infrastructure and take a lead for our Cyber Security initiatives. You will be expected to administrate, maintain and improve existing IT infrastructure that includes SD-WAN, Cisco Meraki, Palo Alto, Cloud networking, Routing/switching, Network architecture, Network security and daily operations. Some of your other areas of responsibility:
Cooperate with suppliers, internal IT employees at various sites and other departments at Thule
Drive and manage projects related to the network
Design and architecture of network
Hands-on work such as configuration of switches and access points
Support our locations with LAN/WAN related issues, questions and design
Proactively propose changes and keep up to date with technology
YOU ARE
We are looking for someone that takes pride in being on top and feel personally committed to delivering a great result that brings value for both consumers and Thule Group. It is important for us that you value quality and safety and see it as a fundamental part of the work. The willingness to learn new things and to be a problem solver is also important for this role. As a self-motivator, you take initiative and thrive in a dynamic work environment. Furthermore, you are expected to have great interpersonal and communication skills and are comfortable working in an agile and global environment.
We expect you to have several years of relevant experience from working with global WAN infrastructure, preferably in a global organization. You possess good ITIL knowledge and experience from working with Cyber Security, especially protection of data, identity and devices is highly meritorious. You hold a University degree in computer Science or equivalent. Full professional proficiency in English is needed and full professional proficiency in Swedish is highly meritorious.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
or call +46 723 61 28 44 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
THULE GROUP AS AN EMPLOYER
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and products to bring your dog), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2022, sales amounted to SEK 10.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com Ersättning
