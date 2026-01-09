Network Engineer
2026-01-09
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
Join a team where safety comes first. Where we support each other, learn as we go, and make space for everyone to grow and contribute. This is your chance to be part of something big - while being closer to nature and leading a balanced, purposeful life.
What you'll do
Right now, we are looking for a Network Engineer for our Digital Site Services team. In this role you will report to our Digital Domain Manager and sit within our Digital Enterprise function. The team is responsible for delivering and operating a secure, resilient digital infrastructure that supports all site operations from fixed and wireless networks to datacenters and critical connectivity across the Digital Factory.
Specific to this role, the day-to-day tasks will include the following, though as we are a growing company with very few silos, other tasks may be included as well:
Designing, implementing, and maintaining Software Defined Networks with full
redundancy across all layers
• Deploying, configuring, and operating network layers such as routers, switches, firewalls, and network management systems
• Monitoring performance, identifying issues early, and ensuring efficient, dependable connectivity across the site
• Defining and implementing processes and routines for secure, reliable network operations and maintenance
• Collaborating closely with vendors and internal teams to design networks aligned with business needs and best practices
• Engage with stakeholders to understand business needs, prioritize connectivity
requirements, and ensure the infrastructure supports productivity, safety, and
sustainability in the factory
• Documenting network processes, sharing best practices, and contributing to team learning and technical development
• Participating in an on-call rotation to support our 24/7 operation of critical infrastructure
What you'll bring
You're curious and believe that real progress happens when we work together. You're not afraid to challenge old ways of thinking - and you treat others with respect while doing it. At Stegra, we value people who take initiative, build trust, and help create a workplace where everyone can do their best.
Specific to this role, we would like to see that you can tick off a fair amount of the boxes below
A university degree or equivalent experience within Engineering or Computer Science
Hands-on experience and in-depth knowledge of Software Defined Networking (SDN) and evpn vxlan networks
Several years of relevant experience in complex networks operations
Hands-on experience with firewall configuration
Experience with OT Networks and related industrial protocols
Knowledge of AWS Cloud networking
In-depth knowledge of network hardware, protocols and software technologies and best practices (routers, switches, routing protocols, WAN, Firewalls, Remote Access, etc.)
Hands-on experience with advanced Network Management Systems, such as Cisco Catalyst Center
Terraform, Ansible or Infrastructure-as-code experience
Hands-on experience with network services such as DHCP, DNS, radius
Good knowledge of systems for authentication and authorization for clients and devices, such as Cisco ISE
Experience with cybersecurity best practices, threats monitoring and mitigation
Experience in NOC (Network Operations Centre) processes and ways of working
Experience with wireless network design and implementation
Basic knowledge of Cloud PBX principles
Hands-on experience in datacenter operation
Benefits at Stegra
At Stegra, you'll join a company where your work has real impact on the climate, the industry, and future generations. We're building a culture rooted in safety, trust, and inclusion, where people feel supported to grow and thrive.
You'll receive fair, competitive compensation aligned with collective agreements, along with benefits like up to 30 days of paid vacation, occupational pension, parental benefits, and insurance. If you need support with relocation or immigration, our relocation department will help guide you through the process, whether it's permits, housing or other practical matters. You can also enjoy perks like subsidized gym memberships and bike leases, plus the everyday benefits of life closer to nature.
This is Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
Our Boden Site
