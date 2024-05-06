Network Automation Engineer
2024-05-06
Do you want to build network automation that can handle the challenges of the future? In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Be a part of Swedbank infrastructure as code and automation journey
Enable new capabilities and optimize efficiency of the existing and future tech-stack to ensure that we are building software defined network solutions to support next-gen core banking systems
Contribute by using and integrating a pipeline for infrastructure
Automate to improve predictability in the network service deliveries
Contribute to identify, design, and implement process improvements for network automation: automating manual processes, re-designing scalable network
Be an active contributor in an autonomous, cross-functional team, on diverse infrastructure platforms
What isneeded in this role: Previous experience working with programming and scripting (Ansible, Git and Python)
Knowledge of networks (routing & switching) and DDI systems
Used to work with Bitbucket, Jenkins or other similar CI/CD tools
To be a team player that thrives in collaboration with others
Thorough with documentation
You embrace learning opportunities and are not afraid to go out of your comfort zone
Education or relevant working experience
Proficiency in English, spoken and written
Implementation focus on non-functional requirements such as availability, flexibility, stability, maintainability, and security
It is an advantage if you have:
Cisco DevNet Certification
Experience working with Cisco devices and products such as Cisco ACI
Knowledge with container related technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes and OpenShift
Experience of ServiceNow and ITSM
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
• take the next big step in your career. At Swedbank you and the team are the experts in network and your opinions matters when we make decisions together for the future. We expect a lot from you, but in return you will receive a lot of freedom and opportunities to work with transforming the way we run the network. I'm here as a manager to give you the best support possible to reach yours and the banks goals."Nathalie Wåhlstrand, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 20.05.2024.Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Nathalie Wåhlstrand, +46 72 234 69 38
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
