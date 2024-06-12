Network Architect
Network Architect - NOVO Energy, Gothenburg
We are looking for a Network Architect to join our growing team and help us implement and develop cloud-first, state-of-the-art factory solutions. If you're a hands-on Network Architect eager to build the network infrastructure for our Industry 4.0 solutions, we'd love to discuss this role with you.
Our mission
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Our Gigafactory in Torslanda will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with the potential to produce battery cells for half a million Volvo cars per year.
The role
As a Network Architect, you will get the opportunity to implement and operate some of the worlds most advanced IoT networks that is the foundation for NOVO Energy's Gigafactory in close collaboration with Northvolt. This is a unique opportunity to work with networking solutions that integrate across multiple domains and will evolve towards full automation ("network as a code") of the network infrastructure.
Your main responsibilities will be to design, build and operate a network based on principles from Northvolt. You will also be expected to use your in-depth knowledge of the network to participate in the resolution of complex network problems in the factory networks, datacenters, public cloud(s) and office networks.
This role requires frequent travels to Stockholm to work with, and learn from the Northvolt teams.
Key responsibilities
- Implementing strategic network and security designs following industry best practices.
- Determine the appropriate hardware, software and other equipment based on the organizations' resources and needs.
- Ensuring efficient support and maintenance of the current network, with a pro-active approach to constantly increase stability.
- Be able to examine network designs to identify issues.
- Help us build a great team and make NOVO Energy a great place to work!
Your skills and experiences
You will be expected to use your in-depth knowledge of the network to participate in the resolution of complex network problems in the factory networks, datacenters, public cloud(s) and office networks.
Deep working knowledge of the Cisco suite of products is highly beneficial.
As a person we see that you have an ability to communicate and collaborate well with team members. You are comfortable managing stakeholders (across all areas of the business) to gather requirements and present solutions. You're are great listener and a skilled negotiator that take a consultative approach to identifying the best solutions for the business.
You have a structured way of working and take pride in ensuring your documentation is easy to understand and detailed enough to support the implementation of your design ideas. Sharing knowledge and building up others is something you love to spend your time on, and continuous improvement drives everything you do.
To deliver in this complex task, we see that you bring:
- Minimum 8 years of experience in network design, development and operations.
- Experience in large scale network monitoring, automation, and testing.
- Basic knowledge of AWS/Azure Cloud networks.
- Familiar with Industrial Ethernet or any deterministic Ethernet protocols.
- Experience in GIT, terraform and Python.
- In-depth knowledge of network hardware and software technologies and best practice.
- Advanced knowledge of a network technology discipline (e.g. IP Routing and Switching, Routing Protocols, WAN, Firewall, Packet Analysis, Infrastructure, Capacity Planning, IT Tools and other relevant technologies).
- Hands on experience with network services such as DHCP, DNS, radius.
- Experience with wireless network design and implementation.
- Good knowledge of Cisco ISE for authentication and authorization for clients.
- Experience in Cisco Intent Based Networking.
- Hands-on experience with with Cisco IOS, IOS-XE and NXOS.
- Adequate knowledge about Software defined networking SDN, preferably Cisco ACI.
- Experience with Cisco Hyperconverged solution.
- Hands-on experience with Cisco ASA and Firepower.
- Hands-on experience with Palo Alto firewalls.
What's in it for you?
This is a truly rare opportunity for an experienced architect to design, implement and operationalize a cloud first network - from scratch. Using best-of-breed technology, this network will need to meet the needs of highly automated manufacturing and thousands of employees with a focus on safety, security, and speed.
Our small and steadily growing IT team is a highly collaborative team working together to solve interesting problems. Together we innovate, reinvent, and learn quickly to build a world class Gigafactory, establishing a new high-tech industry in Gothenburg and build an exceptional business. Currently in a scale-up phase, this is an outstanding opportunity for you to make an outsized impact, contribute to our shared success and to grow your role, remit and career together with us.
Our expansion is rapid, and in coming years there will be 3,000 of us operating in a high-tech manufacturing setting where IT will be a critical enabler.
