What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With industry-leading AI software at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
The TeamWe're committed to shaping tomorrow's energy system with flexible power at its core. Our ambitious team shares a common goal, working together to create a sustainable future. We are now looking for a passionate and skilled Network and Security Engineer based in Stockholm to fulfill that goal with us.
About the roleAs a Network and Security Technician, you will join a vibrant and dynamic workplace and have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on Flower's journey, with the possibility to shape both the role itself and the solutions. You will become a key player ensuring the availability, security, and management of critical networks and IT infrastructure. This will primarily involve the integration and operation of the network and associated infrastructure of our different assets, i.e., large-scale batteries, steel plants, solar parks, etc., but also support in managing our office environment. You will be responsible for configuring, monitoring, and troubleshooting the network of our asset sites together with relevant colleagues such as our integration engineers. You will also be responsible for configuring, managing, and improving our office infrastructure together with relevant colleagues such as our security officer.
Key Responsibilities:
Enthusiasm for and hands-on experience with designing, configuring, updating, and monitoring network solutions (including LAN, WAN, wireless, firewalls and VPN
Solid understanding of IT security principles, best practices, and the critical role of safeguarding systems, with an interest in promoting security best practices throughout the IT team
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work collaboratively and support and educate colleagues
Understanding of Linux operating systems and preferably other operating systems as well
Knowledge of network automation/scripting and related tools
Flexible and curious mindset as requirements and solutions will differ per site and project
Systematic troubleshooting skills to identify, log, and resolve technical issues
Strong interest in new IT technologies
Experience with cloud solutions such as AWS
Qualifications:
Degree in Network Systems, Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent working experience
Minimum 2 years of previous work experience in networking solutions and IT infrastructure management
LocationWe value office collaboration but support some hybridework. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team. In the recruitment process, you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, Integration Lead, Security Officer and the CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
