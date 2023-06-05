.NET Software Engineer to H&M Group
Company Description
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech - The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of retail by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
Would you like to work in an internationally agile driven environment on solutions used in various parts of the world? Do you consider yourself a proactive, self-driven colleague who can take full ownership of the initiative working both independently and as part of a group?
Job Description
In this role, you will interface with key stakeholders/ product Managers from Product compliance & sustainability and apply your technical proficiency across different stages of the Software Development Life Cycle including Requirements Elicitation, Application Architecture definition and Design. You will play an important role in creating the high-level design artifacts. You will also deliver high quality code deliverables for a module, lead validation for all types of testing and support activities related to implementation, transition and warranty. You will be part of a learning culture, where teamwork and collaboration are encouraged, excellence is rewarded, and diversity is respected and valued.
Qualifications
Minimum 5+ years of hands-on experience in application development
Strong hands-on experience in C#.NET, ASP.NET Core, MVC, WCF, REST APIs, and Microservices.
Strong experience in TDD using MS Test/N-Unit/X Unit and mocking frameworks.
Experience working with SQL and Cosmos DB, understanding and writing complex stored procedures in line with business rules
Strong skills in analyzing large and complex programs developed in C#, and able to debug & troubleshoot technical issues
Ability to prepare well-designed artifacts
Able to interact with business users for requirement elicitation, clarification, coordination, and explain/walkthrough solutions
Ability to suggest technical improvements
Ability to work in a team in Cross Functional Team environment
Experience and desire to work in a Global delivery environment
Ability to lead small development teams technically and mentor them for the completion of tasks
Experience working in SAFe Agile
Knowledge of CI/CD, Delivery pipeline, and test automation
Additional Information
What we can offer:
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. you are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
This is a full-time position with a placement in Stockholm. Closing date for this recruitment is 19th of September, we do however encourage candidates to send in their applications as soon as possible as we will conduct interviews continuously.
