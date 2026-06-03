Senior Fullstack Developer, Frontend Focus
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a cross-functional team building a new e-commerce platform in the telecom industry. This is a fullstack role with a clear frontend focus, where you are expected to take strong ownership in a modern, frontend-driven environment. You will help shape solutions, contribute to technical quality, and support the team through thoughtful collaboration and senior engineering judgment.
This is not a formal lead role, but you will have real influence in technical discussions, design decisions, and the way the team works together. What makes the role especially interesting is the chance to help shape a new platform with React, Next.js and TypeScript while improving quality, delivery practices and long-term maintainability.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and evolve frontend solutions using React, Next.js and TypeScript.
You will work closely with Java-based services and APIs to create stable integrations and strong frontend-backend collaboration.
You will drive high code quality, maintainability and performance across the solution.
You will contribute to technical discussions, design decisions and system contracts in an API-driven architecture.
You will support other developers through code reviews, technical mentoring and knowledge sharing.
You will help improve ways of working and delivery practices, including the practical use of AI tools such as GitHub Copilot and evolving approaches like Spec-Driven Development.
RequirementsSeveral years of experience developing complex, data-intensive web applications.
Deep expertise in React, Next.js and TypeScript.
Experience working fullstack in API-driven environments.
Strong understanding of frontend-backend interaction.
Solid understanding of Java-based environments and experience working with APIs, integrations and system contracts.
Experience working in agile, cross-functional teams.
Experience contributing through code reviews and technical mentoring.
Experience building e-commerce solutions within telecom.
Experience working with AI-assisted development tools, such as GitHub Copilot, and using AI pragmatically to improve productivity and quality.
Nice to haveExperience with Headless CMS, such as Contentful.
Experience integrating with standardized CRM platforms.
Experience working in larger organizations with established architecture functions.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7843906-2033545". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9945273