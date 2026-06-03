Tax Strategy & Policy Lead
Avaron AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in shaping tax compliance, reporting, and process development in a global financial services environment. This is a broad position where you combine hands-on tax expertise with strategy, digitalization, and cross-functional collaboration. You will work closely with finance, regional teams, and a wider group tax function to strengthen tax processes, improve controls, and support business growth across multiple markets.
The role suits you if you enjoy connecting tax, data, and technology, and if you want to influence how a global organization handles reporting, risk monitoring, and new regulatory demands. It is an exciting opportunity to drive meaningful tax technology initiatives in a complex international setting.
Job DescriptionYou will support tax matters related to global operations and contribute to both compliance and strategic tax work.
You will provide training and support to regional and market teams in tax-related topics and ways of working.
You will improve tax reporting and risk monitoring by driving automation, stronger analytics, and better use of available tax data.
You will take a leading role in the organization's Pillar 2 response and act as a key partner between tax stakeholders and digital or IT teams.
You will help optimize tax compliance processes through the use of central tax data and shared tools.
You will support markets in developing digital tax controls, onboarding tax solutions, and integrating broader tax technology rollouts.
You will lead the implementation of a transfer pricing documentation platform within the business.
You will support local markets in external tax audits and inquiries, bringing expertise in both tax and tax technology.
RequirementsBachelor or Master's degree in Tax, Accounting, Finance or Law.
7+ years of experience in global taxation, including progressively responsible roles in a multinational corporation or tax consulting firm, preferably in the financial services industry and with focus in tax technology.
Knowledge of international tax laws, regulations, and treaties.
Experience in implementing tax-related technology solutions.
Experience delivering tax technology implementation projects, such as digital VAT reporting or e-invoicing requirements, tax automation solutions using Alteryx or similar platforms, and integration of tax decision engines into compliance processes.
Ability to identify tax issues, opportunities, and upcoming tax legislation to support business strategy.
Ability to explain complex tax concepts to leadership across different functional areas.
Strong organizational skills and the ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.
Strong analytical and quantitative skills, sound business judgment, and a high level of integrity.
Nice to haveAdvanced knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint.
Experience with reporting software packages such as SAP or Hyperion.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7843917-2033535". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9945252