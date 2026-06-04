.NET Software Engineer
Pilbris AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pilbris AB i Stockholm
Job Purpose:
A .NET Developer for Microsoft .net core environment will be responsible for design and development of back-
end mission critical part of the sportsbook trading system.
Candidate will be actively involved in all phases of software development life cycle; this includes requirements
gathering, researching, initial configuration, set up, design, documentation, testing, debugging, updates,
ongoing support, integration, maintenance and troubleshooting.
Skills & Qualifications:
Strong analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities with attention to detail
Ability to multi-task and manage multiple assignments in a fast-paced environment
Strong ability to analyse business requirements and build according to business specifications
Fluent in English
Initiative to work independently, but also able to work effectively with team members
Flexibility and adaptability to business requirements and priority changes
Experience of working in the sports betting industry or finance
Knowledge & Experience:
Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, or Information Systems.
2+ years of development using C#
Merit for
Experience of developing real-time systems
Experience in designing and developing scalable and high-performance distributed systems
Experience working on high-consequence production systems
Experience of working with Docker and Kubernetes
Experience with Redis
Experience of working in a CI / CD environment
Experience triaging production issues in complex systems Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pilbris AB
(org.nr 559336-9969)
Sveavägen 47 (visa karta
)
113 59 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9948881