.NET Developer to Tech company in Täby
2024-08-12
Are you an experienced .NET developer eager to craft groundbreaking solutions? Do you want to work in a dynamic team of front- and backend developers who love staying updated with the latest technology? Is a work environment characterized by positivity, innovation and engagement something you value? If yes, StrongPoint is where you want to be!
About the role:
As a .Net developer at StrongPoint you will have the chance to work with the latest technology and develop your skills in a supportive and innovative environment. You will also have the possibility to contribute to creating advanced and efficient solutions to customers all over the world.
Key responsibilities:
Drive technical projects both internally and with external clients.
Take a leading role and act as a technical expert towards StrongPoints clients.
Work with our latest and most modern cloud solution, including both front- and backend development.
Who are we looking for?
To be successful in this role you have several years of experience from a similar role with good knowledge from the Microsoft environment. You have a technical university degree including programming, or equivalent, and are fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Required competencies:
Deep knowledge (min 3+ years) of C#, .NET and Azure (portal, service bus and DevOps).
Knowledge and a strong understanding of SQL, Cosmos, databases, APIs.
Strong experience with modern development technologies.
CQRS design pattern.
Experience in building scalable and secure applications by working methodically.
Microservice architecture.
Blazor.
As a person you are a skilled communicator who collaborates well with both colleagues and customers. You are a team player who appreciates and values your colleagues' competencies, and you find motivation in learning from each other to grow as a team.
Practical information:
Start date: As soon as possible
Scope: Full time, 40h/week
Salary: Fixed salary based on competence and experience
Placement: Täby, Stockholm. With the possibility to work from home
Other benefits: Wellness allowance, 30 days vacation, occupational pension
Interested?
If you're ready to take the next step in your career and want to join a company that values innovation, collaboration, and technical excellence, send in your application today! We look forward to hearing from you and discussing how you can contribute to our team and projects.
Send in CV and application to michael.lundstig@strongpoint.com
with the hopes of becoming part of our successful team in Täby!
