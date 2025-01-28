.NET Application Developer
2025-01-28
We are looking for a .NET Application Developer to join a successful and growing tech company in Lund.
The R&D-team consists of about 20 people. Both the company and the team are characterized by large flexibility, high skill-levels and clear customer focus. The company is driven by an open culture with close collaboration within the company, where high quality and delivery to customers is key. These values are important success factors and are nurtured, lived and encouraged daily.
About the role
We seek to extend our .NET team with one more talent. Our customers seek the ability to have control of all their data and being able to easily create reports. Our desktop application together with our mobile app opens-up new use cases and possibilities, and you will play a pivotal role in driving the company and our ecosystem forward.
Requirements
The successful candidate must have
Bachelor in Computer Science degree, or similar
More than five years of experience in .NET application development
Experience from working with React for frontend
Experience from both Networking and USB
Proven knowledge from working with databases Strong proficiency in English, both spoken and written
The successful candidate should have
Experience of making user friendly and easy to use applications
Component selection and evaluation
Advanced testing and root cause analysis
Experience from designing and documenting APIs for customers to integrate
Speaking and understanding Swedish is a plus
Work location is the company's headquarters in Lund
You will report to the R&D Manager
We hope and believe that this description sparks your curiosity and interest in applying for the position. We look forward to receiving your application!
How to apply
The recruitment is handled by Radeptus and Jenny Månsson. Please apply here with your CV and personal letter. We will make selections and interviews on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to apply! If you have any questions feel free to contact Jenny Månsson by email jenny@adeptus.se
